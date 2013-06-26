Watch: Aziz Ansari and Reggie Watts serenade with a duet about sandwiches

#Comedy Bang Bang
06.26.13 5 years ago

Sandwiches! Who doesn’t love ’em? Aziz Ansari and Reggie Watts love ’em so much they composed this off-the-cuff musical tribute to their delicious, carbohydrated ways.

This video is a clip from the upcoming season of “Comedy Bang! Bang!,” which is set to premiere on July 12th. Specifically, it’s from a segment called “Reggie Makes Music,” which sees Reggie Watts engaging guests in the creation of improvised ditties.

Hold the mayo, please?

(via Vulture)

Follow us on Twitter: @HitFixRiot

Around The Web

TOPICS#Comedy Bang Bang
TAGSAZIZ ANSARICOMEDY BANG BANGREGGIE WATTS

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 18 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP