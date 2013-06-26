Watch: Aziz Ansari and Reggie Watts serenade with a duet about sandwiches

Sandwiches! Who doesn’t love ’em? Aziz Ansari and Reggie Watts love ’em so much they composed this off-the-cuff musical tribute to their delicious, carbohydrated ways.

This video is a clip from the upcoming season of “Comedy Bang! Bang!,” which is set to premiere on July 12th. Specifically, it’s from a segment called “Reggie Makes Music,” which sees Reggie Watts engaging guests in the creation of improvised ditties.

Hold the mayo, please?

