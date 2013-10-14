‘Bachelor’ couple Sean and Catherine set to wed on live TV

And they said it wouldn’t last (and it may still be too soon to say it will, as they haven’t gotten down the aisle just yet), but “The Bachelor”‘s Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudicie have set a date. They’re so confident, in fact, they’re letting ABC air their wedding live, Sun. Jan. 26 at 8:00 p.m. This is the first time ever that a “Bachelor” wedding has aired live. Can’t wait to see what goes wrong!

The couple, who became engaged in Thailand at the finish of filming Sean”s 17th edition of “The Bachelor” in November 2012, will let viewers in on all the festivities from planning the big day, to the next stage of their romantic journey with a wedding ceremony in the perfect location.

Past “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” couples, stars and participants (to be announced at a later date along with the location) will be on the guest list to help the couple celebrate along with their families and friends. Sean and Catherine will join Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter, Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney and Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenberg as the fourth couple in franchise history to marry. Four out of seventeen — those odds are probably about as good at Match.com, don’t you think?

Will you be watching?