‘Bachelor’ Juan Pablo says gays ‘more pervert, in a sense’

During ABC’s TCA party, “The Bachelor” star Juan Pablo Galavis told reporter Sean Daly he’s not exactly keen on the idea of a gay bachelor.

“I don”t think it is a good example for kids to watch that on TV,” he said.

“Obviously people have their husband and wife and kids and that is how we are brought up. Now there is fathers having kids and all that, and it is hard for me to understand that, too, in the sense of a household having peoples… Two parents sleeping in the same bed and the kid going into bed… It is confusing in a sense. But I respect them because they want to have kids. They want to be parents. So it is a scale… Where do you put it on the scale? Where is the thin line to cross or not? You have to respect everybody”s desires and way of living. But it would be too hard for TV.”

Juan Pablo then said gay people were “more pervert in a sense.”

Coming on the heels of “Duck Dynasty” suffering a blow to ratings after incendiary comments about homosexuality by Phil Robertson, expect ABC to start damage control sooner rather than later.

UPDATED: Just as expected, the apologies were fast in coming. According to Variety, ABC, “The Bachelor” executive poducers and Warner Horizon Television issued a statement saying, “Juan Pablo”s comments were careless, thoughtless and insensitive, and in no way reflect the views of the network, the show”s producers or studio.”

Galavis issued his own apology to his Facebook page:

People,

I want to apologize to all the people I may have offended because of my comments on having a Gay or Bisexual Bachelor. The comment was taken out of context. If you listen to the entire interview, there’s nothing but respect for Gay people and their families. I have many gay friends and one of my closest friends who’s like a brother has been a constant in my life especially during the past 5 months. The word pervert was not what I meant to say and I am very sorry about it. Everyone knows English is my second language and my vocabulary is not as broad as it is in Spanish and, because of this, sometimes I use the wrong words to express myself. What I meant to say was that gay people are more affectionate and intense and for a segment of the TV audience this would be too racy to accept. The show is very racy as it is and I don’t let my 5 year old daughter watch it. Once again, I’m sorry for how my words were taken. I would never disrespect anyone.

Sinceramente,

Juan Pablo Galavis.

What do you think about Galavis’ comments?