Bad Ideas: Schwarzenegger returning to ‘Terminator’ and Nolan on ‘Howard Hughes’

You know, sometimes even the best of intentions, commercially or critically, don’t matter. Something might make sense on paper but not work when it is actually released, and in some cases, it would be merciful if someone just had the heart to pull the plug early.
Last week, Arnold Schwarzenegger stated that he had told his agents at CAA to start seriously considering film offers again, and there was much rejoicing by fanboys who don’t own calendars. Evidently, people think Arnold’s going to just pick right up and start making the exact kind of movies he used to make, as evidenced by the story on Deadline today which indicates that Universal is starting to eye the “Terminator” rights again with the notion of Justin Lin directing.
Guys… that’s a bad idea.
First of all, I think enough money has been thrown at the “Terminator” franchise, and the audience just doesn’t seem to care. They couldn’t get an audience to show up for “The Sarah Connor Chronicles,” and they couldn’t get an audience to show up for “Terminator: Salvation,” and in the end, I don’t know anyone who still cares. There’s no pressing narrative issue that anyone really needs addressed, and the only reasoning behind those rights still being sold or resold is that number-crunchers think there’s more juice to be squeezed from the orange. I know, I know… they’ve got William Wisher tossing out ideas, and Wisher’s as close to Cameron as you’re going to get at this point, but it doesn’t change the fact that no one cares.
And adding Arnold to the mix doesn’t help. There’s a reason they used CGI to bring 1984 Arnold in for his cameo in “Terminator: Salvation,” and that’s because the 1984 Arnold doesn’t exist anymore. It doesn’t make any sense hiring a 60-something year old man to play a robot that shouldn’t age at all. And if you’re just going to do a effect on the entire performance, a la young Jeff Bridges in “TRON: Legacy,” then why are you hiring Arnold? It just doesn’t make sense.
The other bad idea that’s been in the press in the last week is a little trickier, and there’s historical precedent for why this one’s dangerous. Christopher Nolan has wanted to make a movie about Howard Hughes for a while now, and reports have him hoping to return to the project after he finishes “The Dark Knight Rises.”
Please, Mr. Nolan… that’s a bad idea.
Great filmmakers have crashed on the rocks of the Howard Hughes story over the years. Great writers, great directors, great actors… all of them lured by the appeal of the second half of the Hughes story. After all, here’s a brilliant billionaire who went completely around the bend crazy, and who used his wealth to indulge that lunacy fully. I understand the appeal.
But the Hughes story is expensive, no matter what, and if you’re doing the crazy years instead of the glamorous movie-star years, like “The Aviator,” then you’re not dealing in the most commercial of subjects. Yes, I know… after he wraps up “The Dark Knight Rises,” Nolan will be able to call in any favor he wants from Warner Bros, especially since “Inception” turned out to be a monster hit instead of the personal indulgence that some people anticipated. He has generated crazy revenue for the studio, and if he wants to make the Howard Hughes film, I’m sure he’ll be able to.
It’s dangerous, though, no matter how smart Nolan is. As much as I understand the siren call, I can’t say I agree that there’s an actual movie in there. Sure, it’ll give some actor a chance to go big, and with the relationship Nolan built with him on “Inception,” he might even be able to talk Di Caprio into playing the part. But for audiences, the novelty will wear off quickly, and you’ll just end up with a $100 million film about a crazy guy who collects his own pee and hides in a Vegas penthouse surrounded by Mormons.
Nolan’s smart. I’m sure he could come up with a screenplay that makes it all seem very dramatic and very surreal. But there have been some very smart people who have also tried to pull this off, and they’ve eventually walked away defeated. When the subject matter is as well-covered as this, it seems like a case of diminishing returns, no matter how good the filmmaker.
In the end, they’ll do whatever they want with the “Terminator” franchise, and I’m sure Christopher Nolan doesn’t need career advice from me.
But sometimes it helps when an outside voice says, “This is a bad idea,” and in these two cases, there is some definite writing on the wall. We’ll see what happens, and I hope I turn out to be wrong. But I suspect I won’t be.
Part of me is a little disappointed this article didn’t have a still of “Bad Idea Jeans”.
I can’t imagine why anyone wouldn’t understand why you’d want SOME KIND OF PERFORMANCE FROM AN ACTOR!
Just because ’84 Arnold doesn’t exist doesn’t mean he doesn’t know the part and can’t provide the voice, the emotion and the basis for the performance…
IF you really can’t understand that then what are you doing?
Completely agree about Terminator. Arnie needs to do Crusade with Verhoeven, assuming the lead could be aged, like a King Conan sort of deal. I assume Verhoeven would drop that terrible sounding Halle Berry thing for Arnie.
BUT. I have to say I am excited by the prospect of Nolan pulling off this amazing hat trick with a later life Howard Hughes movie (especially if Di Caprio came back to the role). I don’t know the history of other film attempts that you apparently do. But if there’s anybody who could puzzle together a film that would probably be about regret and memories, it’s Christopher Nolan IN HIS PRIME, no less. Maybe it is dangerous. Doesn’t that excite you even more? I guess the hope would be that Nolan understands the dangers.
I want Nolan to do second act Hughes with Dicaprio. I would pay to see it in theaters.
I have every bit of confidence in a Nolan-helmed Hughes movie because it’s not as if he has a new idea and *wants* to write it down. He *already* wrote it many years back and still considers it one of the best things he’s written. That’s saying something.
Are there more interesting ideas he could pursue? Sure. But if the script is as good as he thinks it is, I highly doubt it will fail (critically).
Arnie is the perfect age for that King Conan movie now. There are still viable roles that fanboys want him to fill. You’re probably right about the terminator movie franchise.
I’m puzzled by the Nolan second guessing if only because at this point, if he’s interested in something, I’m interesting in knowing how and why (though I’m admittedly tired of fanboy slobbering over him – if he opened a coffee shop the internet would explode in GREATEST CAPPUCINO EVER hyperbole).
I get it from the standpoint that we already have an estimable movie in Scorsese’s Aviator (even if it’s not the same time period) but that’s a better reason than labeling the material as impenetrable.
Has there actually been any talk at all of Arnold even returning to Terminator? Agreed that its a bad idea, but Ive not read anything to the effect that he is actually interested in doing it. The deadline article you link to doesnt seem to suggest it either. As for Nolan doing ‘Crazy Old Howard Hughes’, Id love to see it. Even more so if he could convince Dicaprio to return.
I initial agreed with Drew about Hughes, but then I remembered [en.wikipedia.org] — A film that helped to instigate Hughes losing his mind. He had it filmed on a radioactive site. Of the 220 cast and crew, including John Wayne, 91 got cancer. Hughes watched this film and Ice Station Zebra endlessly. There is a good story here, just with this.
Does Nolan really think he can bring something to the Howard Hughes story that Scorsese can’t? That’s some serious hubris. As filmmakers, they aren’t in the same league. All this worship from Batman fanboys is going to Nolan’s head. It’s time they realised that Nolan is only cranking out superhero fluff so that Warner will give him enough money to make the films he really wants to make, so obvious from the terrible Hathaway casting.
have u forgotten memento,following nd prestige(maybe not epic , but still pretty darn good) nd ofcourse inception.
Dont give crap about batman!!
So just STFU man!!
Still, he’s no Scorsese
I may be the only one here, but I’m still hurting from THE SARAH CONNOR CHRONICLES’ cancellation.
As for Arnold, I concur with the posters above, he should be doing that infamous Crusades project with Verhoeven, and then dive right into a crepuscular King Conan.
Well, if someone can make a pretty good movie about a man, who is stuck under a rock for five days and then cuts his arm off, why shouldn’t someone else be able to make a good movie about a millionaire, going insane?
Also while I agree that another Terminator sequel isn’t necessary, don’t you think that one of the main reasons why people didn’t care for the TV show and Salvation, was that Arnie wasn’t in it? Like I said, another sequel is unnecessary, but something tells me that if they get Arnie back for the series, it might make some money again.
I would say that argument has merit, but while it’s more of a bankable move for the studio to get Arnold back, I think the point really is that this is not a good move for Arnold. He doesn’t need the money. He should be very choosey with his first couple of “comeback” films. A film with a great story, that doesn’t require him to disrobe would be better for his aging physique, and confidence.
@Killjoy: That’s true and I 100% agree. I just think that the public isn’t sick of Terminator, but just doesn’t want it to be done without Arnold. Even an animated series (not for kids, of course) with him as voice actor could run way longer than TSCC, just because it’s Terminator, with THE Terminator..
The Aviator was enough Hughes for at least another decade. Nolan should do Hughes in the context of Ellroy’s Underworld USA trilogy instead.
I agree on both counts but I will comment just on Nolan-Hughes. First of all, from a filmmaker’s perspective this is an area he has done before with both Memento and to a lesser extent, Inception — the mentally disturbed protagonist. Hughes was suffering from undiagnosed OCD and Scorsese already covered this period in Aviator. How much more would people want to see of the SAME OCD behavior? Do they want to see close-ups of Hughes looking filthy injecting himself with painkillers and then leaving broken needles in? I would think that Nolan’s fanboys would want to see their idol stretch himself instead of going over familiar material. Aronofsky and Fincher have both gone out to tackle completely different material from those they’ve succeeded with. Nolan should show similar versatility.
I’d love to see Arnold go King Conan with John Milius at the helm. Two old fighters going at it one more time and crush everybody under their sandaled feet.
I remember when Nolan was set to do the Hughes movie with Jim Carrey and shelved it when Marty’s movie got going.
You’re right about Terminator (although, I still think there are still good stories to tell in that universe- they just don’t involve Arnold). But, you’re wrong about Hughes. Hughes’ life was more than just pee jars. You just have to focus his world, at large. Not just the room he lived in. He was still doing epic business deals and basically controlled Vegas. And, don’t forget Jonathan Demme’s wonderful Melvin and Howard. Not that Nolan would go anywhere near that direction. But, it shows there is plenty of cinematic life in Howard Hughes; even intimate stories.
Write a comment…
I totally agree with your points about Terminator, but not Howard Hughes. James Ellroy came up with some fascinating characterisation for Hughes in his recent 60’s Las Vegas novels. Plus I would never have thought a 2 hour movie about some geeks creating facebook would be compelling, but it sure was. And the picture with the article here shows why a CG Arnold really shouldn’t happen.
That’s one of the more idiotic things I’ve heard come from you, Mori, regarding Nolan’s Howard Hughes picture of which you know absolutely zero about.
Agree 100 % with your opinion on Terminator.
Nolan tackling Howard Hughes… that, for me, is a wait and see proposition. Doing films about crazy millionaire eccentrics who go mad (or dress up in super hero costumes and become vigilantes) has worked out well for Nolan and other film makers in the past… Love it or hate it The Aviator was well received and continued Scorsese’s current winning streak. And then there was that other movie?… Um… Citizen Kane (who did not dress up and fight crime or collect his own pee… but you get what I am saying.) Could be fertile material for a film maker as ambitious as Nolan. And quite frankly, at this point, if Nolan decided to do My Pretty Pony: The Movie, I would be in, no questions asked.
Citizen Hughes is a fascinating book on the last 10 years or so of Hughes life and after I fell in love with The Aviator my secret wish became for someone to make a pseudo follow up with DiCaprio as Hughes in Vegas. I think there is definitely a story there (You don’t even need to see Hughes that often, as it was the requests he made of his employees that were most interesting in the book). Anyway, you may be right about risk vs. reward, but I, for one, would love to see this movie, especially by Nolan (though maybe more so by Fincher).
Colour me mildly cautious of Nolan-Hughes too. It’s not necessarily a folly, but for the film to work, Nolan needs to leave the comfort zone of his own and his brother’s writing, which don’t feel like a good fit to the material. A Nolan-directed, Sorkin-written Hughes biopic, though? *That* makes things immediately more interesting.
Shut up you stupid dumb nobody, this article you have written is useless and no one cares about you.