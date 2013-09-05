BAFTA LA names Benedict Cumberbatch British Artist of the Year

09.05.13 5 years ago

The owner of the best name in show business, Benedict Cumberbatch has been a ubiquitous presence this year. Hell, he’s a pretty ubiquitous presence simply at the Toronto Film Festival, which opens with his turn as Julian Assange in “The Fifth Estate” tonight. He’ll also be at the fest with supporting roles in two very different awards hopefuls: “12 Years a Slave” and “August: Osage County.”  

Meanwhile, his 2013 work slate sees that prestige triple-feature bookended with roles in two super-sized franchises: we’ve already seen his much-praised villain in “Star Trek Into Darkness,” while his voice as the titular Smaug will be an asset to “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” at Christmastime. All that, and he has his second straight Emmy nod for Best Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries under his belt: last year for “Sherlock,” this year for the period romance “Parade’s End.” (As for the BAFTAs, he has four nominations for his TV work, though he’s never won.)

If only in terms of sheer volume, then, BAFTA Los Angeles could hardly have picked a more worthy candidate for their annual British Artist of the Year honor. He’ll receive the award at the organisation’s annual Britannia Awards ceremony on November 9 — which airs the next day on BBC America. George Clooney (Stanley Kubrick Award for Excellence in Film), Kathryn Bigelow (John Schesinger AWard for Excellence in Directing) and Ben Kingsley (Albert Broccoli Award for Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment) have already been named as honorees at the US-meet-UK ceremony, with a couple more yet to be announced. 

“Benedict Cumberbatch has had a remarkable year, and as one of the UK’s leading talents he truly exemplifies the continued respect that British talents have garnered around the globe,” said BAFTA LA chairman Gary Dartnall, while award committee chairs Rebecca Segal and Deborah Kolar gushed: “The brilliance, intelligence and charisma of rising star Benedict Cumberbatch has secured his place among the acclaimed British actors who have commanded the screen over the years,” 

Past recipients of the British Artist of the Year include Rachel Weisz, Kate Winslet, Tilda Swinton, Emily Blunt, Michael Sheen, Helena Bonham Carter and last year’s winner, Daniel Craig.

Around The Web

TAGS12 YEARS A SLAVEACADEMY AWARDSAUGUST OSAGE COUNTYBAFTABAFTA LABENEDICT CUMBERBATCHBRITANNIA AWARDSIn ContentionStar Trek Into DarknessTHE FIFTH ESTATE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP