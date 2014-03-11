Barack Obama Slays Zach Galifianakis on “Between Two Ferns”

#Zach Galifianakis
03.11.14 4 years ago

Barack Obama is a Nobel Prize winner and the 44th president of the U.S, but he's finally arrived at his proudest accomplishment: surviving an episode of “Between Two Ferns” with Zach Galifianakis. And he didn't suffer gladly like Jennifer Aniston; he pushed back with the gale force rancor of Steve Carell. Phew. 

Obama joined the “Hangover” star's Funny Or Die series to discuss official U.S. diplomat Dennis Rodman (who could be replaced with Tonya Harding at any moment), basketball, and Zach's rash. President stuff.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Zach Galifianakis
TAGSBARACK OBAMABETWEEN TWO FERNSDENNIS RODMANTHE HANGOVERZach Galifianakis

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP