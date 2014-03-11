Barack Obama Slays Zach Galifianakis on “Between Two Ferns”

Barack Obama is a Nobel Prize winner and the 44th president of the U.S, but he's finally arrived at his proudest accomplishment: surviving an episode of “Between Two Ferns” with Zach Galifianakis. And he didn't suffer gladly like Jennifer Aniston; he pushed back with the gale force rancor of Steve Carell. Phew.

Obama joined the “Hangover” star's Funny Or Die series to discuss official U.S. diplomat Dennis Rodman (who could be replaced with Tonya Harding at any moment), basketball, and Zach's rash. President stuff.