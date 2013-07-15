‘The View’ names Jenny McCarthy as a new co-host

So, the rumors were true after all. Barbara Walters announced this morning that, after 17 appearances on ABC”s “The View” and eight as a guest co-host, Jenny McCarthy will join the talk show as a co-host this fall. The comedian/actress/host and best-selling author officially starts on Monday, September 9 to help kick-off to Season 17.
“We are delighted that Jenny will be joining us as a permanent co-host on ‘The View” starting in September. Jenny brings us intelligence as well as warmth and humor. She can be serious and outrageous. She has connected with our audience and offers a fresh point of view. Jenny will be a great addition to the show as we usher in an exciting new chapter for ‘The View,”” said Walters.
“I’m beyond thrilled to be joining Barbara and the other amazing women at the table. I’d like to thank ABC for this great opportunity. I’d also like to give a big thank you to VH1 for their support and for allowing me to fulfill this lifelong dream. I look forward to helping make hot topics a little bit hotter, and showing my mom that my interrupting skills have finally paid off,” said McCarthy.
This year, McCarthy hosted a late-night talk show, “The Jenny McCarthy Show,” for VH1. She writes a blog and advice column, Ask Jenny, for her hometown paper, the Chicago Sun-Times, answering reader questions about love, sex, single parenting and fitness. She’s also appeared on “Two and a Half Men,” “Just Shoot Me,” and “The Drew Carey Show.” In December 2009, she reprised her starring role in “Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe,” a sequel to ABC Family”s holiday movie. The former “Singled Out” host appeared on “Dick Clark”s New Year”s Rockin” Eve with Ryan Seacrest,” reporting live from Times Square in 2011 and 2012.
What do you think of McCarthy joining “The View”?
This is a terrible day for science, and healthy children everywhere.
Seriously, as many issues as people have with Hasselbeck’s beliefs, this woman’s crusade against immunizations can kill children if their parents are too stupid not to listen to her.
This is a show with a co-host who was unaware that the earth is round. This is even worse.
I’m thinking (hoping) “The View” might steer McCarthy away from these anti-immunization diatribes. I can’t imagine the other co-hosts won’t argue for logic when she’s no longer in the guest’s chair.
I hope someone convinces her of the error of her position and she becomes an equally vocal proponent of vaccination so that she can undo some of the damage she has done. I actually feel very bad for her. As harmful as her message and her promotion of it has been, ultimately she is a victim of the frauds who originated the theory she clings to. I don’t think her position is acceptable, but it is understandable.
JONAS.LEFT, didn’t she once say she “cured” her kid’s autism? She’s a freaking idiot.
DEZBOT – I hadn’t been aware of this claim of hers. I don’t uaually follow Jenny McCarthy. Having just read a little about it, I have to admit she is not quite the innocent I had believed.
the view must really want new viewers by being controversial by hiring jenny espicaly when it comes to her belief against child immunizations. should be fun to watch the view soon have to do damage control from jenny’s mouth