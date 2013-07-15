‘The View’ names Jenny McCarthy as a new co-host

So, the rumors were true after all. Barbara Walters announced this morning that, after 17 appearances on ABC”s “The View” and eight as a guest co-host, Jenny McCarthy will join the talk show as a co-host this fall. The comedian/actress/host and best-selling author officially starts on Monday, September 9 to help kick-off to Season 17.

“We are delighted that Jenny will be joining us as a permanent co-host on ‘The View” starting in September. Jenny brings us intelligence as well as warmth and humor. She can be serious and outrageous. She has connected with our audience and offers a fresh point of view. Jenny will be a great addition to the show as we usher in an exciting new chapter for ‘The View,”” said Walters.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be joining Barbara and the other amazing women at the table. I’d like to thank ABC for this great opportunity. I’d also like to give a big thank you to VH1 for their support and for allowing me to fulfill this lifelong dream. I look forward to helping make hot topics a little bit hotter, and showing my mom that my interrupting skills have finally paid off,” said McCarthy.

This year, McCarthy hosted a late-night talk show, “The Jenny McCarthy Show,” for VH1. She writes a blog and advice column, Ask Jenny, for her hometown paper, the Chicago Sun-Times, answering reader questions about love, sex, single parenting and fitness. She’s also appeared on “Two and a Half Men,” “Just Shoot Me,” and “The Drew Carey Show.” In December 2009, she reprised her starring role in “Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe,” a sequel to ABC Family”s holiday movie. The former “Singled Out” host appeared on “Dick Clark”s New Year”s Rockin” Eve with Ryan Seacrest,” reporting live from Times Square in 2011 and 2012.

