Barbra Streisand Duets with Jimmy Fallon as Elvis

I realize that Jimmy Fallon is host of “The Tonight Show” and has probably achieved the greatest success possible for a comedian — or even an entertainer in general. But guys, that man got to duet with Barbra Streisand last night. I think now he can officially retire.

Watch as Jimmy and Barbra, who just made her first appearance on a late-ight talk show in decades, perform a medley of duets with Jimmy acting as Elvis Presley (and a couple others). I think I'm ready to see Jimmy's turn as Fanny Brice.