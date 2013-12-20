Baron Von Strucker will battle The Avengers in Joss Whedon’s ‘Age Of Ultron’

We’re about to start getting a flood of information on “The Avengers: Age Of Ultron” as they cast the remaining roles, and I’m curious to see how Marvel handles things. There are plenty of surprises left to be revealed, and major characters that haven’t been mentioned at all yet in public, and I have no idea how they’re going to reveal things. Will they say who they’re casting these people to play, or are they going to be coy about it for as long as possible? And if they do try to play it low-key, how successful are they going to be?
For example, Latino Review just broke the news that Baron Von Strucker is going to be part of the film. In the Marvel comics, he’s a leader of H.Y.D.R.A., which is sort of the evil version of S.H.I.E.L.D., and he’s a particularly nasty ex-Nazi who has augmented himself to theoretically live forever. When David Goyer did that TV movie version of “Nick Fury: Agent Of S.H.I.E.L.D.” with David Hasselhoff as the star, Baron Von Strucker was the bad guy. He also made frequent appearances in the animated series “The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.” He has a long history of facing off against the Avengers in the comics, and it makes perfect sense that he’d make his way into the Marvel Movie Universe eventually.
In “Age Of Ultron,” Baron Von Strucker is the initial threat, the guy they’re fighting at the start of the film. He does not have a major ongoing role in the film, but he is responsible for bringing Quicksilver and the Scarlet Witch into contact with the Avengers in the first place, since they start the film working either with or or the Baron. If you look at this like a James Bond movie, Von Strucker’s the bad guy they’ll take care of in the pre-credits sequence before they move into the main story. Quicksilver and the Scarlet Witch have a complicated journey in this film, and the question of whether they’re good or bad is one of the big things driving the movie overall.
This is a good indication of just how far Whedon’s pushing things this time, though. The first “Avengers” felt like he was figuring out just how far he could push the comic book reality of things, and with “Age Of Ultron,” you’re going to see what happens when he’s comfortable and feels like he’s got room to play. In general, I feel like Marvel is getting ready to really start pushing the boundaries and seeing how much further they can take things, and “Age Of Ultron” sets such a strong table for Phase Three that it feels like they’re about to evolve into a whole new company.
One thing’s for sure… the Marvel Movie Universe keeps getting bigger, and this is going to be a key step in their plans for the future.
“The Avengers: Age Of Ultron” arrives in theaters May 1, 2015.
Now all they have to do is fix Cap’s awful suit!
(I wonder if Wanda and Pietro will now be the Strucker twins?)
Cap’s suit was supposed to be bad.
I know it’s a long way off yet but I just can’t imagine who they’re gonna get, or who would even want to, follow on from JW for A3, as I guess he’s not gonna want to attach himself to Marvel for another Phase…
What’s the possibility that at the end of Winter Soldier, Robert Redford rips his mask off and is revealed to be Strucker the whole time, and he makes his escape with that storyline sort of being a cliffhanger into this James Bondian opening of Age of Ultron?
You know, I don’t know. Joss has always seemed excited by bringing Thanos to life.
I think they should make Scarlet Witch a failed student of Dr. Strange. Considering her powers in the comics it would be easy to just make her a straight magic user. They’ll probably make some off hand comment that Quicksilver was born with his powers.
That wouldn’t work very well considering that magic in the MCU has already been explained as being just ‘highly advanced technology’ in Thor 1. She might not even have the same powers in this movie.
Yes, the Marvel Cinematic Universe keeps expanding, but that’s mitigated by Agents of SHIELD letting all that expansion escape with a big fart every week.
Wait, didn’t you hear? It looks like they’re rewriting all the “Agents of Shield” episodes for the remainder of year. And adding a few new cast members. Apparently, the ratings/reviews are continually spiraling down and we know Marvel won’t let that happen. So it seems they’re making it more Marvel now. Well, it’s wishful thinking anyway.
I’m wondering if there going to mention Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch’s origin in the film, I think they should make Scarlet Witch a failed student of Dr. Strange, not sure how they’ll explain where Quicksilver got his powers.
Where did Usain Bolt get his powers? They’ll just say Quicksilver was born fast.
This is an intriguing article….major parts? It’s been mentioned that Black Panther and Doctor Strange are in development, so I am wondering if we will see them cameo in this film?
Since Scarlet WItch and Quicksilver are both Magneto’s children, I wonder how or if they’ll mention that at all!
No they won’t. At lest not by name or by using the word “mutant”. I’m guessing they don’t know their lineage themselves, or at least the “true” one. Maybe they’re Inhumans, or something related?
Major characters…I will do some process of elimination on some quotes I have read: won’t be Ant Man or the Guardians, as I believe Whedon has said he didn’t intend to bring them on for A2. I don’t think they’d bring over the TV characters from ABC or Netflix, besides maybe robo Coulson.
So, I’d bet on more of the Phase 3 cast popping up. Doctor Strange and Black Panther are mentioned often as in development and were not on the Netflix roster. Could we be getting small intros to these characters in A2?
