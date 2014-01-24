‘Basic Instinct”s Sharon Stone to play first female VP for TNT series

Sharon Stone might be most famous for playing a femme fatale in “Basic Instinct,” but now TNT has announced that she’ll be stepping up in the world — or at least on a TV show. She’s set to play the first female Vice President in “Agent X” (working title), an action-drama pilot for the cable network.

The story of Stone’s character, Natalie Maccabee, is that after the death of her Senate candidate husband she runs in his place — and eventually finds her way to the office of the Vice President. Guess what? The Veep is given the job of protecting the Constitution in times of crisis with the help of her Chief Steward and a secret operative called, you guessed it, Agent X.

The pilot is produced by Beacon Pictures, with Armyan Bernstein executive producing.

It’s been 30 years since Stone had a regular gig on series TV, but we’re sure the Oscar-nominated actress can handle it. She’s done time on “The Practice” (which led to an Emmy nod) and “Law & Order: SVU.”

Are you interested to see Sharon Stone on TV?