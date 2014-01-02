‘Bates Motel’ Season 2 premiering March 3 with ‘Alias’ star Michael Vartan

A new guest is checking in to “Bates Motel.”

“Alias” veteran Michael Vartan is joining the cast of the A&E drama series in Season 2, according to TV Guide. The actor will play the role of George, a recent divorcee who courts Norma’s (Vera Farmiga) affections after meeting her at a party thrown by his sister.

“He is immediately taken by Norma and is very intrigued by how mysterious she is,” says Vartan. “We go on a double date with the sister and her husband, and Norma struggles to fit in.”

Unlike his new love interest, George doesn’t have harbor any particularly dark secrets in his past – at least not so far as Vartan himself understands.

“Before I accepted the job, I asked the producers, ‘Be honest with me. He’s going to turn out to be a complete psycho, right?'” says the actor. “And they said, ‘Sorry. He’s just a really nice guy with no weird skeletons in his closet.'”

All of that said, Vartan clearly hasn’t been given the full story.

“I know George lives in a gigantic house and has a lot of money, but I never found out his last name or what he does for a living,” he says. “So stay tuned to see if Norma’s happiness collapses.”

In related news, Season 2 of the show has officially been slated to premiere on March 3.



