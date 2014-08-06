‘Batman v Superman’ gets pushed up as WB slots 9 new DC superhero films for release

“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” is coming to theaters sooner than you think.
Warner Bros. has just pushed up the release date for its forthcoming “Man of Steel” sequel from May 2016 to March 25, 2016, in addition to pegging dates for nine untitled superhero films and two “WB event films.” The schedule will take the burgeoning DC superhero franchise into 2020, in a strategy mimicking Marvel's uber-successful “Avengers”-centric series of films.
Though no specific titles have been announced for the new release slots, likely films include “Justice League as well as “Wonder Woman” and “Aquaman,” with Gal Gadot starring as the title character in the former and Jason Momoa as the title character in the latter.
Though “Batman v Superman's” move has effectively bumped the studio's Dean Devlin-directed actioner “Geostorm” starring Gerard Butler from its March 25, 2016 slot, the studio says the film will receive a new release date soon.
The newly-announced schedule is as follows:
Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice – 03/25/16
Untitled DC Film – 08/05/16
Untitled DC Film – 06/23/17
Untitled DC Film – 11/17/17
Untitled DC Film – 03/23/18
Untitled DC Film – 07/27/18
Untitled WB Event Film – 11/16/18
Untitled DC Film – 04/05/19
Untitled DC Film – 06/14/19
Untitled DC Film – 04/03/20
Untitled DC Film – 06/19/20
Untitled WB Event Film – 11/20/20
[Deadline]
Any guesses on which other DC superhero titles will take up those release dates? Sound off with your theories in the comments.
And Marvel wins again.
A few months ago, this was the purported schedule:
May 2016 – Batman v Superman
July 2016 – Shazam
Xmas 2016 – Sandman
May 2017 – Justice League
July 2017 – Wonder Woman
Xmas 2017 – Flash and Green Lantern team-up
May 2018 – Man Of Steel 2
The two “event films” are undoubtedly JLA and JLA2. I’d bet that the next two in order will be Shazam and Wonder Woman (only because Gal Gadot will be working on BvS and won’t be able to star in her own movie coming out barely 4 months later).
The two “event films” likely have nothing to do with DC, otherwise they would’ve been called “DC event films.”
More than likely, they’re for another franchise in WB’s stable, probably the Harry Potter spinoffs.
I’d that that if they were for the HP spinoffs, there’d be three instead of two, since they’re planning a trilogy for that.
I don’t understand these dates. Are we to believe that the Justice league movies wont be summer, but Thanksgiving releases? Maybe but goes against the norm
After the success of Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel is pretty much untouchable. Smart move for DC/Warners to shift its release date.