‘Batman v Superman’ gets pushed up as WB slots 9 new DC superhero films for release

“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” is coming to theaters sooner than you think.

Warner Bros. has just pushed up the release date for its forthcoming “Man of Steel” sequel from May 2016 to March 25, 2016, in addition to pegging dates for nine untitled superhero films and two “WB event films.” The schedule will take the burgeoning DC superhero franchise into 2020, in a strategy mimicking Marvel's uber-successful “Avengers”-centric series of films.

Though no specific titles have been announced for the new release slots, likely films include “Justice League as well as “Wonder Woman” and “Aquaman,” with Gal Gadot starring as the title character in the former and Jason Momoa as the title character in the latter.

Though “Batman v Superman's” move has effectively bumped the studio's Dean Devlin-directed actioner “Geostorm” starring Gerard Butler from its March 25, 2016 slot, the studio says the film will receive a new release date soon.

The newly-announced schedule is as follows:

Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice – 03/25/16

Untitled DC Film – 08/05/16

Untitled DC Film – 06/23/17

Untitled DC Film – 11/17/17

Untitled DC Film – 03/23/18

Untitled DC Film – 07/27/18

Untitled WB Event Film – 11/16/18

Untitled DC Film – 04/05/19

Untitled DC Film – 06/14/19

Untitled DC Film – 04/03/20

Untitled DC Film – 06/19/20

Untitled WB Event Film – 11/20/20

