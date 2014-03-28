Batman vs. Katniss, Walter White vs. Tony Soprano as Heroes vs. Villains continues

The Heroes vs. Villains March Mayhem has spurred some strong fan emotion and resulted in a number of close calls. Happily, the Quarterfinals or our inaugural tourney has four great matchups to consider.

Batman vs. Katniss Evergreen

The Girl on Fire had a tight battle in the fourth round opposite legendary sorcerer Gandalf. The lead went back and forth, but Katniss eventually won by just under 250 votes. Will she be able to knock off the Dark Knight to take the Movies – Heroes bracket?

Lord Voldemort vs. The Joker

Harry Potter couldn't make it out of the first round, but his eternal nemesis is one win away from the semis. On the other hand, if the Joker wins we could conceivably see Batman vs. The Joker in the finals. How fun would that be?

Buffy vs. Xena

The Vampire Slayer had a much tougher time putting a stake in “Star Trek's” Captain Picard than many expected. In a truly epic showdown between online fan bases, we are about to discover if Xena followers are actually more passionate than Buffy diehards. This could be a shocker.

Walter White vs. Tony Soprano

How many fans of both “The Sopranos” and “Breaking Bad” would have loved to see this meeting really happen on the small screen? Can't they both win? Sadly, no.

Remember, voting in this round ends Monday, May 31 at 9 PM PDT. Spread the word and click on the vote now button to make your picks.