‘Battlestar Galactica’s’ Tricia Helfer returning to Syfy for new series ‘Ascension’

Syfy sure loves Tricia Helfer, who played the sexy Cylon known as “Number Six” on “Battlestar Galactica”

The cable network has signed Helfer to star in the the upcoming six-hour mini-series “Ascension.”

The series centers on a group of people who, in 1963, were secretly sent to space on a century-long voyage aboard the starship Ascension with the intention of populating a new world. Now, fifty years into their journey, a young woman is mysteriously murdered and the ship's mission is called into question by its passengers.

Helfer will play Viondra Denniger, the Captain”s wife, and a manipulative power broker in her own right.

“Ascension” was created and written by Philip Levens (“Smallville”), who will also serve as executive producer and showrunner.

Jason Blum (“Stranded”) and Mark Stern will executive producers, alongside Sea To Sky Studios' Ivan Fecan, Tim Gamble and Brett Burlock.

Since “Galactica” wrapped up in 2009, Helfer has popped up in small roles in such shows as “Two and a Half Men,” “Criminal Minds” and “Community.” She recently starred in the short-lived ABC drama “Killer Women,” from executive producer Sofia Vergara.

“Ascension” will shoot in Montreal, and is slated to premiere this November.