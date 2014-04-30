‘Battlestar Galactica’s’ Tricia Helfer returning to Syfy for new series ‘Ascension’

04.30.14 4 years ago

Syfy sure loves Tricia Helfer, who played the sexy Cylon known as “Number Six” on “Battlestar Galactica”

The cable network has signed Helfer to star in the the upcoming six-hour mini-series “Ascension.”

The series centers on a group of people who, in 1963, were secretly sent to space on a century-long voyage aboard the starship Ascension with the intention of populating a new world. Now, fifty years into their journey, a young woman is mysteriously murdered and the ship's mission is called into question by its passengers.

Helfer will play Viondra Denniger, the Captain”s wife, and a manipulative power broker in her own right.

“Ascension” was created and written by Philip Levens (“Smallville”), who will also serve as executive producer and showrunner.

Jason Blum (“Stranded”) and Mark Stern will executive producers, alongside Sea To Sky Studios' Ivan Fecan, Tim Gamble and Brett Burlock.

Since “Galactica” wrapped up in 2009, Helfer has popped up in small roles in such shows as “Two and a Half Men,” “Criminal Minds” and “Community.” She recently starred in the short-lived ABC drama “Killer Women,” from executive producer Sofia Vergara.

“Ascension” will shoot in Montreal, and is slated to premiere this November.

Around The Web

TAGSascensionBATTLESTAR GALACTICAPhilip LevensSyfyTRICIA HELFERViondra Denniger

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP