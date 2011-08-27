BBC 2 renews ‘The Hour’ for a second season

BBC Two has renewed — or in British terms “recommissioned” — “The Hour” for a second season. While that doesn’t mean that BBC America will follow suit and commit to airing a second season, it certainly increases the likelihood that US audiences will get to see more episodes of the acclaimed drama.

Â

The BBC Two renewal, announced on Friday (August 26) is for six additional episodes premiering Across the Pond next year. At the risk of spoiling anything for American viewers who have, thus far, seen only two episodes, the second season will skip 10 months ahead from the conclusion of the first series.

Â

“I’m delighted that Abi Morgan and the team will be bringing back ‘The Hour’ for a second series,” stated BBC Two Controller Janice Hadlow. “It has been a hugely impactful, much talked about programme and the potential for plot development is very exciting.”

Â

The espionage-broadcasting drama premiered on BBC Two in July to a strong audience of 2.9 million viewers, but its future had been considered at least somewhat dicey as viewership dwindled to just over 1.4 million viewers for its latest airing. American viewers have had to invest in several pre-canceled British dramas this year, including BBC America’s “Outcasts” and PBS’ “Zen,” but “The Hour” will not be another.

Â

Created by Abi Morgan, “The Hour” stars Romola Garai, Dominic West and Ben Whishaw.

Â