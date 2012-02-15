Beach Boys announce extensive reunion tour dates for spring and summer

The Beach Boys are capitalizing off their highly visible re-introduction on the Grammy Awards from Sunday, and are confirming their extensive spring and summer tour for 2012.

The newly reunited, surviving members of the Boys crew will hit the road starting on April 24, in celebration of their 50-year anniversary. They are included in the previously released lineup for the 2012 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn., and have firmed up a stop at New Orleans Jazz Fest.

The onsales for many tickets start next week, with one of the dates already sold out (their first of two nights at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.).

Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, Bruce Johnston and David Marks are also plotting a new studio release for 2012, to be produced by Wilson and executive produced by Love. EMI/Capitol are also repackaging the legendary group’s back catalog.



Here are the Beach Boys’ tour dates:

April 24: Tucson, AZ Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater (February 25)

April 26: Grand Prairie, TX Verizon Theatre (February 25)

April 27: New Orleans, LA New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (On Sale Now)

April 28: Atlanta, GAChastain Park Amphitheater (March 11)

April 29: Raleigh, NCRaleigh Amphitheater (February 25)

May 2: St Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheater (February 24)

May 4: Hollywood, FLSeminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – (TBD)

May 5: Tampa, FL David A. Straz Jr. Center For The Performing Arts (February 25)

May 8: New York, NY Beacon Theater (February 21)

May 9: New York, NY Beacon Theater (February 21)

May 11: Pittsburgh, PA Benedum Center For The Performing Arts – (February 27)

May 12: Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena (Sold Out)

May 13: Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena (February 24)

May 15: White Plains, NY Westchester County Center (February 25)

May 17: Bethlehem, PASands Bethlehem Events Center (February 24)

May 19: Atlantic City, NJ The Borgata Hotel Casino (February 24)

May 21:Chicago, ILChicago Theatre (February 20)

May 27: Las Vegas, NVRed Rock Casino (February 25)

June 1: Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre (March 4)

June 2: Los Angeles, CAHollywood Bowl (February 26)

June 8: The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (February 24)

June 10: Manchester, TN Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival (February 18)

June 13: Cuyahoga Falls, OHBlossom Music Center (February 25)

June 15: Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion (February 25)

June 16: Camden, NJ Susquahanna Bank Center (February 25)

June 17: Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center For The Arts (February 25)

June 19: Toronto, ONMolson Amphitheatre (February 25)

June 20: Montreal, QC Bell Centre (February 25)

June 22: Bangor, ME Waterfront Park (February 24)

June 23: Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center (February 25)

June 26: Boston, MA Bank Of America Pavilion (February 25)

June 29: Darien Lakes, NY Darien Lakes Performing Arts Center – (February 25)

June 30: Clarkston, MIDTE Energy Music Theatre (February 25)

July 1: Milwaukee, WIMarcus Amphitheater (February 25)

July 3: Virginia Beach, VAFarm Bureau Live At Virginia Beach – (February 24)

July 10: Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre (February 25)

July 13: Woodinville, WAChateau Ste. Michelle Winery (February 25)

July 14; Eugene, OR Cuthbert Amphitheater (March 2)

July 15: Stateline, NVHarvey’s Lake Tahoe Amphitheater – (March 9)