‘Beasts of the Southern Wild’ ineligible for the SAG Awards

When I saw “Beasts of the Southern Wild” back in May at Cannes — in the early stages of a festival that, for all its cinematic riches, hadn’t offered awards pundits much to chew on — I felt emboldened to make my first confident Oscar prediction of the year: that, whatever the film’s fate elsewhere, 8 year-old Quvenzhané Wallis was poised to become the youngest Best Actress nominee in history, on the beguiling strength of her onscreen presence and off-screen charm.
I stand by that call, even if the category has got slightly more competitive than it seemed prior to Toronto. But if/when the young dynamo gets the nod, it’ll be without any help from that prime Oscar bellwether, the Screen Actors’ Guild — which has ruled Benh Zeitlin’s Sundance sensation ineligible in their 2012 awards. In addition to freeing up a Best Actress spot, that also takes the film out of the running for SAG’s ensemble prize.
The Hollywood Reporter reports that the unusual call has been made because the film was made outside the terms of the SAG Low Budget Feature Agreement, which requires that professional actors be used. With its vibrantly non-pro cast led by screen debutante Wallis and baker-turned-thesp Dwight Henry, “Beasts” proudly and purposely falls foul of that clause — the untrained quality of the performances is part and parcel of the film’s appeal. Feinberg writes that the film could reverse its ineligibility only if Fox Searchlight, along with all the film’s international distributors, offers further payment to the actors involved to bring matters in line with SAG standards — an unlikely scenario.
We’re used to seeing such Guild politics elsewhere — notably in the Writers’ Guild Awards, which annually disqualify legions of worthy screenplays for not meeting certain WGA signatory stipulations — but this is a far rarer occurrence with SAG. And, frankly, I think it’s all rather silly: how does one draw such an emphatic line between a professional and non-professional actor, and why would paying more money after the fact alter that status? (If 13 year-old newcomer Keisha Castle-Hughes could nab a SAG nod in 2003 for “Whale Rider,” what made her particularly more professional than Wallis?)
Should a film be penalized for not featuring so-called professional actors if the director’s vision dictates otherwise? A performance caught on camera is a performance, whatever the actor’s method — we’re only in a position to evaluate the onscreen effect, not the off-screen process. (I have similar qualms with those suggesting Wallis shouldn’t be considered for awards because she’s supposedly not “acting”; perhaps she isn’t, but then, some professional actors are coached by their directors more than others. Who’s to know?)
Some will argue that this represents a setback in the Oscar campaigns of Wallis, Supporting Actor dark horse Henry and the film itself — and yes, given that “Beasts” isn’t likely Golden Globe fodder either, they’ll be more reliant on the critics’ awards to build their buzz than other contenders. (Ironically, it could be Wallis’s Searclight stablemate, Helen Mirren in “Hitchcock,” who fills her spot on the Guild ballot.) But the SAG roadblock is such an exceptional circumstance that I can’t see how it counts for much, particularly given this season’s compressed timeframe.
As Kris so often points out, the Oscars don’t mirror certain precursors because Academy voters are slavishly paying attention to them; it’s because the precursors themselves are picking up on what the community at large is thinking and seeing. My hunch is that the film and its pint-sized star will have enough champions at the year’s end that SAG will be the one missing out, not the other way round.
I hope Wallis can still make it
The campaign could use this to push for an Oscar nod if they are wise.
I like this film less and less the more I get away from it, honestly. Initially I was taken in by its exuberance and strange magical realism, but now it’s those very things that don’t sit too well with me.
I don’t know. Even Wallis, who was certainly a unique and intriguing screen presence, didn’t knock me out.
Wouldn’t she (amd eberyone) have to get a nod without the guild anyway? I thought that this year Oscar nominations were coming before the guild nominations.
Not so. SAG announces its nominations on December 12, almost a month ahead of the Academy.
The actual SAG awards ceremony is to be held after the Oscar nominations. That is perhaps where the confusion arises
That’s normal, though.
I see. I thought I remembered reading that the Oscars moved ahead of the Globe winners and guild announcements, but not the case. Anyway, to the heart of the article I hope that Wallis gets the Oscar slot regardless. Surely the Globes with drama AND comedy (and Lawrence and Les Mis going to comedy/musical) could reserve a spot for Wallis. Hopefully, not surely.
The movie is doing so well financially that it really wouldn’t hurt the studio to give the actors whatever bonus it would take to ensure that they are paid the equivalent of the SAG minimum. Unless red tape makes it too hard to accomplish, but it really shouldn’t be about the money.
As it says in the article, it’s not just Searchlight, but international distributors too — most of whom have no reason to care if the film gets SAG nods or not.
And is the film doing *that* well financially? $11 million is a respectable gross for a film its size, but it’s no phenomenon.
I’m not sure how much extra needs to be ponied up for the actors to make up the difference, but SAG minimums are not that much, so I can’t imagine it would add that much to the original $1.5 million budget. But if international distributors have to be brought on board to make it happen, then yes, that might just be the extra red tape hurdle that scuttles this. Which would be too bad. (I guess the international distributors are involved where it includes residuals? But whatever it is, they would only be being asked to live up to agreements which are customary for pretty much any other film that employs SAG actors, which is every other Hollywood movie.) The performers deserve a SAG minimum paycheck, at the very least, and the actors and the movie deserve a shot at SAG awards. I don’t think SAG is asking too much here. And the studio/producers should fairly compensate the actors, especially for a movie already pulling 8 times its budget at the box office and likely to pull in much much more when all is said and done.
Precisely, Danny.
I agree that it won’t be much, Danny. But, Beasts has been released in countries like the Czech Republic, and Russia, where I doubt that they’ll pony up the cash under any circumstance, which make this problem much more than the red tape hurdle you mention it as. I personally, think it’ll be a huge wall to get over, one that I’m not sure it will.
Maybe SAG could allow the studio to pay extra to make up for the foreign territories where it has already been released and retroactive deal amendments are not likely to happen? Some sort of equitable but manageable one-time compromise? Well, we’ll see. Maybe I’m being too optimistic, but I’d like to think something can be worked out that is fair to all concerned, by which I mean the actors, SAG and the studio.
The WGA eligibility rules have never gotten in the way of Oscar prospects.
Indeed.
Slumdog Millionaire was eligible with its cast of foreign unknowns.
Actually, Dev Patel was a professional actor before Slumdog, having been a regular on British TV series Skins. And Anil Kapoor is a veteran of Indian cinema. Being foreign has nothing to do with it.
Just because you haven’t heard of an actor, doesn’t mean they’re not professional! ;)
Slumdog was a foreign production (UK), and therefore out of SAG’s jurisdiction, and as a result it is exempt from the rule.
So how was Keisha Castle-Hughes eligible for a low-budget film, as a non-professional actor at the time, for a film shot across the world and a young girl right here in America not eligible?
I guess because she got paid at least the guild minimum? That’s what I assume after reading the article, although it’s just an assumption on my part.
It is weird to think that, in extreme circumstances, a few dollars can be the dividing line between being a non-professional and being an professional, according to the guild.
“Whale Rider” is a New Zealand film and, thus, works outside of the SAG mandate. Same goes for any “foreign” film for that matter.
I believe Keisha Castle-Hughes didn’t violate the SAG agreement because, as mentioned in the Hollywood Reporter article, this SAG rules does not apply to overseas productions, as they don’t fall within SAG’s jurisdiction.
Still, how is Wallis more of a nonprofessional actor than, say, Gabby Sidibe?
This rule is bunk, and has potentially stifling effects on directors’ creative processes, as it discourages filmmakers from casting nonprofessionals in roles.
How do you figure? A wise director will cast the best actors they can in order to best tell their story. Period. If a director is worrying about whether their actor will be eligible for a SAG Award and decides against them for that reason, then they’re worse than a hack. A good director makes the best damn movie that they can and if it gets awards attention, bonus.
I suspect most filmmakers would rather have the general public see their films and make enough money to get a crack at telling another story.
Sure, we can hope that directors will still continue to cast people who best fit the roles. But, now that this story is big news, it may influence directors in the future to cast professional actors to allow them to be eligible for awards consideration, in the event that the film gains awards traction. Either way, this rule and controversy certainly doesn’t *promote* the use of nonprofessional actors. If anything, it discourages it. You can call a director a “hack” for casting a professional rather than a nonprofessional for the sole purpose of complying with SAG, but that doesn’t mean that this decision may not be a significant one for filmmakers in the future.
This is just another one of SAGs nonsensical rules. The rule for the Ensemble Cast Awards is pretty stupid too. Only a handful of actors and actresses can be nominated. This is decided according to who gets main billing. The actors in the featuring or ‘also starring’ section are ignored, regardless of the size and importance of their role
Was Dr. Haing Ngor a SAG professeional when he won his Oscar?
SAG Awards didn’t exist then so whether he was or not isn’t cause for much debate.
In the Best Picture category, I can tell you guys are fans of predicting movies that haven’t even showed us anything.(Last week it was Promised Land and now Hitchcock)
Par for the course in Oscar punditry, no?
Are we only hearing about this because “Beasts” is very much in the Oscar race, or are films such as this routinely disqualified (my mind wanders immediately to Gus Van Sant’s “Elephant” and “Paranoid Park” for instance). Or is it just the rule that they didn’t BECOME a SAG signee after the fact and maybe those films did?
Seems so strange to put some stringent rules on – by their own words – low budget films. You’d think they would be given leeway in such matters.
As great as the performance by Wallis is, I thought Dwight Henry’s was even better. I wish he was getting more buzz, because I have seen few performances this year, professional or not, that have surpassed Henry’s brilliant turn.
This is really disappointing. Not that it was likely or anything, but Ensemble and Supporting Actor for Dwight Henry would’ve been good to see.
Disappointing for sure. I like the film very much and hope to see it honored come awards season. I agree with Guy, though. I think it’s chances at oscar nods are still solid.
“But the SAG roadblock is such an exceptional circumstance that I can’t see how it counts for much, particularly given this season’s compressed timeframe.”
Guy, aren’t we always saying that the precursors do often affect the outcome of Oscar nominations? I’m perplexed as to why you think this wouldn’t weigh-in. Yes, it’s a standout performance and championed by many (including me), but if Helen Mirren gets a SAG nod, for example, you don’t think she can build on that momentum to earn a nomination and possibly knock Wallis out for less visibility on the circuit? Similarly, if we assume the other actresses that end up with noms are all guild-approved, they too would have to be thought of as benefiting from a SAG nom (if they were to earn one), would they not?
Just check out the video with the interview’s of the cast of Beast – Wallis definetely has a pressence. Wow! And Henry is a Baker? Zielin found some diamonds in the rough.