Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, one-half of The Beatles performing at Grammys

NEW YORK (AP) – The Grammys weekend is shaping up to be a Beatles weekend.

The Recording Academy announced Tuesday that Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr will perform at the Jan. 26 awards show in Los Angeles. The Beatles will be honored at the Academy’s Special Merits Awards the day before, and a day after the big show, the iconic group will be the center of a performance special featuring Eurythmics and other acts playing Beatles hits.

McCartney’s nominations include best rock song and music film.

Other Grammy performers include Taylor Swift, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Kendrick Lamar, Robin Thicke and Katy Perry. Sara Bareilles will sing with Carole King, while Stevie Wonder, Daft Punk, Nile Rodgers and Pharrell will perform together.

The Grammys will air live on CBS from the Staples Center.