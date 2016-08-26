Turns out live-action versions of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ objects are pretty traumatizing

Beauty and the Beast is a classic piece of Disney animation. Created during the height of Disney”s theatrical renaissance, it was the first animated feature to ever be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture (it lost to Silence of the Lambs). So of course Belle and her adventures in Stockholm Syndrome would be on Disney”s radar for a live-action remake.

For the most part, Disney has kept Beauty and the Beast hype to a minimum. The film doesn”t release until 2017, after all. We know Emma Watson plays Belle . We know the sets looked appropriately gothic . And now we know what Lumière (Ewan McGregor) and Cogsworth (Ian McKellen) will look like.

Warning: Nightmare fuel incoming.

Image Credit: Walt Disney Studios

Posted to Facebook by Beauty and the Beast producer Jack Morrisey , the image is merely concept art and may not be wholly reflective of the final product. Which is good, because I can”t imagine seeing these things waddling towards me without wanting to burn the castle to the ground.

Maybe the peasants were on to something.