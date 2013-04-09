Beck, Feist, Jim James lead Newport Folk Festival lineup

04.09.13 5 years ago

The majority of Newport Folk Festival’s lineup has been announced, and Beck, Feist, The Avett Brothers and Jim James lead the list.

Perhaps in an effort to create sustained interest and to annoy news writers everywhere, the Rhode Island festival organizers have been announcing a new artist one at a time for a month. And perhaps its worked: two and three day passes are sold out for the three-day fest, though Friday has single-day passes still for sale.

The Decemberists” Colin Meloy, Andrew Bird, The Mountain Goats, The Lumineers, Father John Misty, Old Crow Medicine Show, Bonnie ‘Prince” Billy and Dawn McCarthy, Justin Townes Earle, Beth Orton, Amanda Palmer, Phosphorescent and Jason Isbell are among the other confirmed acts. More will be announced, for the aforementioned reasons.

The fest runs July 26-28.

