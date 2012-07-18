Beck records three new songs for ‘Sound Shapes’ video game

Beck famously stepped out to write new music to soundtrack “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” a couple years back. Now, the songwriter will be releasing fresh tracks to soundtrack a video game.

Three songs — ”Cities”, “Touch the People” and “Spiral Staircase” — will be featured in Playstation’s forthcoming “Sound Shapes” game, due out on Aug. 7. deadmau5, I Am Robot and Proud and Jim Guthrie also contribute tunes.

Check out a demo video of the game below.

Woody Guthrie would have turned 100 years old this year, and in celebration, Beck tossed up a cover of the singer’s “I Ain’t Got No Home” on his website, a recording from the mid-’90s.

As previously reported, Beck recorded some songs with Jack White recently, on top of confirming a Fleetwood Mac cover for the “Just Tell Me That You Want Me” tribute compilation and clashing together with Childish Gambino on a rap track.