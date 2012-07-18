Beck records three new songs for ‘Sound Shapes’ video game

07.18.12 6 years ago

Beck famously stepped out to write new music to soundtrack “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” a couple years back. Now, the songwriter will be releasing fresh tracks to soundtrack a video game.

Three songs — ”Cities”, “Touch the People” and “Spiral Staircase” — will be featured in Playstation’s forthcoming “Sound Shapes” game, due out on Aug. 7. deadmau5, I Am Robot and Proud and Jim Guthrie also contribute tunes.

Check out a demo video of the game below.

Woody Guthrie would have turned 100 years old this year, and in celebration, Beck tossed up a cover of the singer’s “I Ain’t Got No Home” on his website, a recording from the mid-’90s.

As previously reported, Beck recorded some songs with Jack White recently, on top of confirming a Fleetwood Mac cover for the “Just Tell Me That You Want Me” tribute compilation and clashing together with Childish Gambino on a rap track.

Around The Web

TAGSbecksound shapesWoody Guthrie

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP