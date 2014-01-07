Beck, Vampire Weekend and Fiona Apple offer romantic covers for ‘Sweetheart 2014’

Looking for a date for Valentine’s Day? Why not spend the holiday with Beck, Vampire Weekend, Fiona Apple and Phosphorescent?

Those artists — along with Jim James, Brandi Carlile, Ben Harper, Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings, and others — will contribute cover versions to a new romance-themed CD collection called “Sweetheart 2014.”

The fifth in a series created exclusively for Starbucks, Sweetheart 2014 features 13 all-new recordings.

Highlights include My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James’ take on Bob Marley’s “Turn Your Lights Down Low”;

Beck cozying up to John Lennon’s “Love”; Fiona Apple and Maude Maggart’s rendering of Anton Karas’ “I’m in the Middle of a Riddle”; and, most ambitiously, Vampire Weekend’s version of “Time to Say Goodbye [Con te partirò]” made famous by opera star Andrew Bocelli.

Also in the mix: Phosphorescent on Bob Dylan, Ben Harper on Mazzy Star, Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings on Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours,” and Bahamas following in the footsteps of Elvis Presley, Willie Nelson and the Pet Shop Boys on “Always on My Mind.”



“Sweetheart 2014” will be available on CD exclusively at Starbucks and all digital outlets February 4.

Sweetheart 2014 Track List:

1. Turn Your Lights Down Low – Jim James (5:00)

2. Time to Say Goodbye (Con te partirò) – Vampire Weekend (3:14)

3. Love – Beck (3:16)

4. Tomorrow Is a Long Time – Phosphorescent (4:19)

5. Don’t Forget Me – The Head and the Heart (4:08)

6. Happy Or Lonesome – Valerie June (1:53)

7. Always on My Mind – Bahamas (4:16)

8. If You Were Mine – Thao & the Get Down Stay Down (2:47)

9. Fade Into You – Ben Harper (4:30)

10. I’m In The Middle Of A Riddle – Fiona Apple featuring Maude Maggart (2:38)

11. The Chain – Brandi Carlile (4:17)

12. I Hope – Blake Mills (3:08)

13. Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours – Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings (2:36)