Behind the scenes on Rihanna’s new ‘What Now’ video

Rihanna”s video for ” What Now,” the latest single from “Unapologetic,” looks like it will not have a happy ending.

“It”s going to be kind of eerie, very creepy,” Rihanna says in this behind-the-scenes three-minute short. Instead of a love story that follows the lyrical narrative, she decided to go with something “a little demented.” And by “demented,” it looks like she means an exorcism takes place or, at least, she does an “exorcism dance.” Is that like the Humpty Dance? Or a Safety Dance?

Shot in Thailand, the full video will bow tomorrow.

For Rihanna fans, today marks the year anniversary of the start of the 777 promo tour to : Rihanna took a plane-load of contest winners and journalists on a plane to play seven shows in seven days in seven countries. It was a wild ride to say the least. I was on the plane and here are a few thoughts about it.

For those keeping count, Rihanna has released a new studio album every year since

her 2005 debut, “Music of the Sun,” except for in 2008. Since 2009, she has put out a new studio album each November. So this will mark the first time in four years that we don”t have a new studio set from Ri-Ri for the holiday season in five years.

So why no new album this year? The primary reason is most likely that she has been on tour for most of 2013, showing up late in many cities, but on tour, nonetheless.

Secondly, there are conflicting reports about whether she is done with her contract with Island Def Jam. On the Rihanna tour last year, sources indicated that “Unapologetic” was the last album on her contract, but then took that back. Most contracts are for one or two albums with options for up to seven albums, so she has fulfilled that requirement. Plus, I have no doubt that after her initial success, she renegotiated her contract, so the initial contract would no longer be applicable.

She remains a strong seller: “Unapologetic,” bolstered by such hit singles as “Diamonds” and “Stay” has sold 1.11 million albums in the U.S., according to Nielsen SoundScan and her digital downloads also are noteworthy, for example, “Stay” has sold more than 3 million downloads this year.

Regardless of the reason, it’s not a bad idea for Rihanna to sit this holiday season out, as it’s a bit of a glutted field this fall with new sets from Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga already here and with Britney Spears’ “Britney Jean’s” imminent arrival.