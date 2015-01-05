Behold, an Incredible Cake Replica of the Dowager Countess

01.05.15 4 years ago

If you watched the fifth season premiere of “Downton Abbey” last night, you were no doubt reacquainted with the Dowager Countess Violet Crawley (Maggie Smith) and her ability to silence mortals with a mere glance. Well, now we're silenced too, because somebody just made an incredible cake replica of the dowager countess and it looks too imperious to eat with ice cream. Feast your eyes on this truly glamorous confection.

