If you watched the fifth season premiere of “Downton Abbey” last night, you were no doubt reacquainted with the Dowager Countess Violet Crawley (Maggie Smith) and her ability to silence mortals with a mere glance. Well, now we're silenced too, because somebody just made an incredible cake replica of the dowager countess and it looks too imperious to eat with ice cream. Feast your eyes on this truly glamorous confection.
Behold, an Incredible Cake Replica of the Dowager Countess
Louis VIrtel 01.05.15 4 years ago
