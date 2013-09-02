‘Believe’ It: New Justin Bieber documentary announced

09.02.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

With “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never” having grossed nearly $100 million worldwide on its release two years ago, the controversy-plagued teen idol is hitting the big-screen once again with a brand-new documentary.

Entitled “Believe” after his most recent album and tour, the film will chart Bieber’s ascent to superstardom while utilizing a mixture of concert footage to tell the tale. Set to be released domestically by Open Road Films, the new movie – which was filmed on the sly by “Never Say Never” director Jon M. Chu – will screen for buyers at the Toronto Film Festival later this month.

The news was broken by Deadline.

Bieber’s “Believe” has been certified platinum by the RIAA.

