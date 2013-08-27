‘Below Deck’ season finale performs for Bravo

It turns out any job really can be the basis of a reality TV show. Bravo’s “Below Deck” scored its highest rated episode with the season finale, which lured in 1.8 million total viewers. This was up 12 percent and five percent, respectively, from the prior week”s episode. This marks the highest-rated episode of the series among all key demos. Based on the success of the first season, which averaged 1.4 million total viewers, the network renewed the series for second season.

Next Monday (Sept. 2 at 10 p.m. ET), Bravo will air the “Below Deck” reunion special with Andy Cohen playing host to the crew of M/YHonor as First Officer Aleks Taldykin, Chief Stew Adrienne Gang, Chef Ben Robinson, Boson Eddie Lucas, Second Stew Kat Held, Second Engineer C.J. LeBeau, Deckhand Dave Bradberry and Third Stew Sam Orme and talk about the most outrageous and controversial moments of the season.

From Kat”s revelation about really happened the night she almost lost her job to Sam and C.J.”s current romantic status, the crew leaves no stone unturned and takes an in-depth look at the past season.

On Monday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. ET, “The Crew Tells All” special takes a look back at lost footage from the first season with never-before-seen cast interviews. Get a closer look at the outrageous hijinks of the charter guests and crew.

Did you watch “Below Deck”?