Ben Affleck cast as Batman in ‘Man of Steel’ sequel

Ben Affleck has been cast as Batman/Bruce Wayne in Warner Bros.’ “Man of Steel” sequel, the studio announced on Thursday. The “Argo” star joins Henry Cavill in the highly-anticipated Zack Snyder follow-up, which will see Batman and Superman teaming up together on the big-screen for the first time.
“Ben provides an interesting counter-balance to Henry”s Superman,” said Snyder in a statement. “He has the acting chops to create a layered portrayal of a man who is older and wiser than Clark Kent and bears the scars of a seasoned crime fighter, but retain the charm that the world sees in billionaire Bruce Wayne. I can”t wait to work with him.”
The as-yet-untitled project was first announced at last month’s San Diego Comic-Con to waves of excitement from fans, and speculation has been rampant (including here at HitFix) as to which actor might potentially score the Caped Crusader role. Production on the sequel, which will also star returning cast members Amy Adams, Diane Lane and Laurence Fishburne, is set to begin next year. The film is slated for release on July 17, 2015.
“We knew we needed an extraordinary actor to take on one of DC Comics” most enduringly popular Super Heroes, and Ben Affleck certainly fits that bill, and then some,” added Warner Bros. president Greg Silverman. “His outstanding career is a testament to his talent and we know he and Zack will bring new dimension to the duality of this character.”
2013 has been a big year for Affleck; the actor/director’s “Argo” took home three Oscars at this year’s ceremony, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.
“Man of Steel” has grossed more than $650 million worldwide to date.
Do you think Affleck is the right choice for Batman? Sound off by voting in the poll below.
I’m hoping that this makes it more likely that Cranston plays Luthor.
Holy S**t, Bryan Cranston would be perfect as Luther.I never would have thought of it myself, but I completely agree.
Now I guess the question is which Batman?
There is a 0% chance of it being anyone other than Bruce Wayne.
I think so too, but I just don’t fully trust these guys yet. Jumping into something “inspired by” TDKR seems premature to me.
not happy. :(
I think there are gonna be some pretty hilarious reactions to this.
Couldn’t agree more. The reactions to this will probably be more entertaining than the movie.
HAHAAAAA.. It’s a jest! Why create these false casting rumours? I picked up my mobile opened the web browser which was already showin this headline as I was typing in another site I thought I was seeing things I had to click back quickly whilst laughing so hard at what I had thought I just saw!!! From Christian Bale as Batman ti Ben Affleck as Batman loooooooool Its not anywhere near April 1st though? Why pull this stunt?
Disappointing. Nothing even against Affleck personally, who could probably do a good Batman given the right iteration of the character.
But for a Batman/Superman team-up, you need to accentuate the difference between the “All-American” Superman and the “Creature of the Night” Batman. Batman should be more akin to Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine than, say, James Marsden’s Cyclops, but I struggle to imagine Affleck taking the role more toward the former than the latter.
i guess the casting crew didn’t see Dare Devil??
Isn’t that a bit like saying “I guess you didn’t see Argo?”
-Cheers
Unfair comment, Affleck was literally the ONLY thing about Daredevil that did NOT suck.
And he has matured WAY since then.
What’s funny is that wasn’t even part of any speculation I read ANYWHERE. I’m not against it, he can certainly carry a film, but it’s a bit…bland? Honestly, I like him as a director far more then a director so it’ll be interesting to see what they do.
Afleck is DareDevil he should not play Batman….He should play DareDevil….period…bring back Bale to play Batman
It seems too soon for a “new” Batman, and particularly a Batman/Superman combo.
That being said, I’m glad the casting has been set, so I can stop reading speculation about it in threads about every single somewhat charismatic actor out there.
Now, if Superman can only fly around the world fast enough to turn back time and avoid this catastrophe!!!
Yeah, because we need someone believable in the role of a man who dresses up as a rodent and punches clowns.
I think its a good move by WB, but I am surprised Affleck wants to jump into this. His career had been moving in a mcuh more interesting path than this. I think he’ll do a fine job, but I wonder what he would’ve done instead wouldn’t have better.
Completely agree, i’m very surprised that Affleck wants to take on all the inevitable crap he’s going to get over this, and I would have thought that he’d tackle another directorial project on the back of Argo.
It really could be the money was too good to pass up. I too can’t grasp why he would want to do this given his other work of late.
My guess is that he’s looking at this role to: (a) keep his profile high so people keep checking out his own films; (b) strengthen his relationship with WB and their willingness to put out his smaller films.
I think it’s a very canny move on WB’s part. Affleck is popular and bankable with the general moviegoing public after Argo’s success. Any bitching and whining about him and his previous stint as Daredevil is mainly from the movie geek quarter, which, let’s face it doesn’t determine the majority of box-office takings.
TERRIBLE choice…
I dunno. I don’t dislike Afleck as an actor but I would’ve like to see the next Batman go to someone less known. Afleck is pretty high profile these days.
Plus I have to wonder if he would have been cast had he not gone down the director route. Before he started directing his acting career seemed pretty washed up.
I’m fine with this.
Not thrilled. Affleck is an OK actor, but pretty bland and lacking intensity. Jon Hamm would’ve been my first choice. Josh Brolin wouldn’t have been bad either.
This is actually a really clever choice. It doesn’t matter who was cast as Batman, after Bale directed by Nolan any actor playing Batman is going to be a huge disappointment. We need a bad movie to reset our expectations.
So better to cast a completely inappropriate (not necessarily bad) actor now rather than waste an actor we’d want to see in the role on a movie that cannot live up to expectations.
I’m fine with Affleck as Batman, I think it’s a pretty bold choice.
So now that we have Batman/Bruce Wayne castl he’s going to need his own cast of characters to bring with him. Here are my thoughts
James Gordon: Gotham needs to be portrayed here as it is in the comics as the complete opposite of Metropolis. We need an actor who can convince us that he’s got the balls to run a police force in such a dangerous city.
People keep suggesting him for Luthor, but I think Bryan Cranston would be a great James Gordon.
Alfred: lets make him a little crankier this time around – Hugh Laurie
Vickie Vale: if Batman comes with his own “romantic” baggage she should be a counterpart for Lois. Newshound Vicke Vale needs to be possibly a little corrupt but redeemable – I think Jessica Chastain would bring the right flavour.
Lucious Fox: is Fox necessary? Maybe in a cameo to set the character up for a solo Batflick. – Keith David
A little bit about a possible plot.
It seems obvious to me, maybe to obvious to interest Snyder and team… But a Sperman Vs Batman movie should revolve around Superman responding to a series of threats that turn out to be benign. Eventually these threats lead Superman to Batman.
Obviously Batman has been testing Superman looking for weakness and studying him to see if he’s as dangerous as he suspects. When Superman confronts him Batman takes him to task for the destruction of Metropolis and the viral video of him “savagely” killing Zod.
Superman will dismiss Batman as a fruitcake but will eventually have to rely on his support to deal with a more insidious threat in Lex,Luthor.
Pretty simple outline, and yes a typical one for a Batman/Superman movie but it makes the most sense, if as the (possible) title suggests they are at odds at the beginning of their association.
The Aflac Duck would have been a better choice than Ben Affleck as Batman. He can direct, but, (similar to Sophie Cappola), his acting abilities are extremely limited. I suppose that bringing back Christian Bale, or Michael Keaton, was out of the question, but, there are far better actors than Ben Affleck that could have been cast as Batman.
their no Pros,, their only fucken Con.. Ben addleck couldn’t even pull off DAREDEVIL.. what make you think he can Do BATMAM???
Write a comment…their no Pros,, their only fucken Con.. Ben addleck couldn’t even pull off DAREDEVIL.. what make you think he can Do BATMAM???
Epic Fail