Ben Affleck in talks to direct, star in thriller ‘Line of Sight’

Ben Affleck is turning his side job as a film director into his fulltime gig.

Although he’s just starting production on the drama “Argo,” Affleck is already preparing to take aim at his next project, “Line of Sight,” for Warner Bros.

The Oscar-winner (“Good Will Hunting”) is in talks to star in, direct and produce the action film, with Joel Silver (“The Matrix”) and Andrew Rona acting as producers, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Line of Sight,” which follows an elite commando unit dealing with a worldwide terrorist threat, will be told entirely point-of-view, in a manner similar to a first-person shooter video game. The script was even touched up by Peter O”Brien, who penned “Halo: Reach” for Xbox 360.

No stranger to thrillers, Affleck made his directorial debut with 2007″s “Gone Baby Gone,” and quickly followed it up with the acclaimed 2010 film “The Town,” which earned an Oscar nomination for co-star Jeremy Renner (“The Hurt Locker”).

As an actor, Affleck was recently seen in “Extract,” “The Company Men” and “The Town.” He’ll also appear in “Argo.”

“Argo,” about CIA operatives posing as a film crew during the 1979 Iran hostage crisis, is currently shooting in Los Angeles and will soon re-locate to Istanbul. In addition to Affleck, the film stars Bryan Cranston, John Goodman, Clea Duvall and Alan Arkin.