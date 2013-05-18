Ben Affleck sends up ‘Argo’ and his Best Picture Oscar acceptance speech on SNL

You didn’t think “Argo” and its Oscar run was through with you yet, did you?

Tonight on “Saturday Night Live,” last year’s golden boy Ben Affleck took up hosting duties for the fifth time in his career, bringing the 38th season of the show to a close and putting a big bow on the 2012-2013 Oscar season.

Things got started with an appearance by Affleck’s wife, Jennifer Garner, and some self-ribbing over his Best Picture acceptance speech. “I want to thank you for working on our marriage for ten Christmases,” he said on the stage of the Dolby Theatre in February. “It is work but it’s the best kind of work, and there’s no one I’d rather work with.” Somebody’s got some ‘splainin’ to do.

They charged on through a sketch soon after with departing cast member Fred Armisen as Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, responding to the “lies” of “Argo.” He decides to make his own movie called “Bengo F*** Yourself.” Affleck shows up and — what else? — takes a shot at “Gigli.”

Check out the opening monologue and the “Bengo F*** Yourself” clips below. And consider this, in all likelihood, the last note on a season that already feels like it happened ages ago. (Also, check out Ryan McGee’s recap of tonight’s season finale here.)

Oh, one more thing — a bit of trivia: Bill Hader (also departing after this season) first introduced his popular “Stefon” character not on Weekend Update but on a 2008 episode Ben Affleck hosted in which he starred as Affleck’s screenwriter brother. Naturally tonight was a good opportunity, with the character being retired (well, until Hader’s guest spots kick in), to call back to that bit. Here’s the original from five years ago: