Ben Affleck to star in David Fincher’s ‘Gone Girl’

When Ben Affleck was making the press rounds for “The Town” a few years back, I talked to him about his friend Matt Damon’s career path. We discussed the fact that Damon had been gearing up to direct a film (which ended up being “Promised Land”) for some time but he kept getting calls from the likes of Martin Scorsese and the Coen brothers to star in their films. When you’re an actor who wants to direct, you’d be a fool not to audit those classes, so to speak.
So I find it really interesting that in the midst of a strong and building filmmaking career that has already brought him a Best Picture Oscar (last year’s “Argo”), Affleck has decided to star in David Fincher’s adaptation “Gone Girl.” It seems to me he may be taking note of his buddy’s trek through the business, loading up on some crucial studies with master filmmakers. He already has Terrence Malick under his belt.
According to the Deadline story, this means Warner Bros. will have to push back Affleck’s next directing gig, an adaptation of the Dennis Lehane novel “Live By Night.” But I’m sure they’re happy to acquiesce after what he’s done for the studio the last few years.
“Gone Girl” is the story of a marriage gone terribly, terribly wrong, not to put too fine a point on it, and it’s been sitting on my iPad waiting for me to read it for months. I should get around to that already. The project is set up at Fox.
The novel is wonderfully twisty in a way that works especially well as a book. I highly recommend reading it cold, and before the movie comes out. I do wonder how they will translate what works so well on the page in the movie adaptation. But I can’t explain further what I mean without getting into spoiler territory.
Agreed — the twists work precisely BECAUSE it’s in print. It’s going to be a very tricky adaptation. I believe Reese Witherspoon bought the rights — is she playing the role?
According to Deadline, she’s only planning on producing at this point. I don’t really see her as Amy (although she could probably pull it off), so that’s okay by me. I’m really hoping for Charlize Theron or Jessica Chastain.
I liked the book as a whole, but I thought the ending was a little flat and anticlimatic. It’ll be interesting to see how they plan on working in what’s going on with the journal though. I wonder who they’ll get for the other lead because who they cast for that one is probably even more important than Affleck’s role.
I’d suggest Jennifer Lawrence, but she’s probably too young. Rachael Weisz could also be really good, but she could actually be too old. Natalie Portman, Amy Adams, and especially Rooney Mara also come to mind.
Ben Affleck’s acting career went off the rails because he did a lot of crappy movies with bad directors (I don’t think he’s the greatest actor in the world to begin with, but there are plenty of big stars no better than he is who keep working and don’t generate the level of personal hatred that Affleck seemed to). I think he’s rebuilt a lot of good will with his stellar directing work, which in my opinion far outshines his acting. Yet, when you’ve got a successful directing career going, it always helps to wear other hats for a time. And what directors would you cherry pick if you’re going to take an acting role? I don’t know how or why you’d say no to Terrence Malick. Or David Fincher.
Well, many actors find Terence Malick and David Fincher’s processes very frustrating.
Meh…I don’t care for him as an actor, and would be a favor to him and to Fincher if someone else had been chosen.
Agreed. Ben Affleck is a mediocre actor ( and I am being very kind ) , that has gotten very lucky because of his popularity and goodwill. Watch the trailer to Runner, Runner , and it confirms his wooden acting.
@Grubi . No to the very highly overrated Jennifer Lawrence ( not trained and has problems delivering her lines ) . I still do not understand how she won her undeserved Oscar ? No to Natalie Portman ( one note ) , Amy Adams ( perky, lovely, and not believably edgy ) , and Rooney Mara is always cold , aloof , and has no personality ( this complex character has to have some warmth , charisma, and accessibility ) .
@ John G. You are right. I saw a roundtable video, that Christopher Plummer repeatedly complained and bashed Terence Malick’s outrageous meticulousness and perfectionism . I believe Morgan Freeman couldn’t handle David Fincher’s legendary repeated takes , when he did ” Seven ” .
Thanks for your opinions Sal, which is what they are, opinions, instead of the facts you make them out to be, but I still stand with what I said. Also, I’m not sure why you think it matters if an actor or actress is trained when they’re as good as Lawrence, though of course you view her has “very, highly” overrated, so I guess that doesn’t matter. And where you get your bizarre claim that she has trouble delivering her lines is beyond me. That sounds like you something you just made up to support your position. I chose Adams specifically because she usually plays perky and sweet characters and would be great going against type in this role. See The Master for further evidence. And I picked Mara because there are lots of times when this character has to come off as cold and aloof and I don’t believe for a second that she can’t pull off the other traits you mentioned as well.