Benedict Cumberbatch adorably swears his way through his GQ acceptance speech

09.03.14

At the 2014 GQ Men of the Year Awards, Benedict Cumberbatch was on hand to accept his accolades in the category of “Actor of the Year.”  Whether to calm his nerves or just because, Cumberbatch admitted to imbibing a few drinks prior to taking the stage.

As it turns out, alcohol transforms the “Sherlock” actor into an anachronistic time traveler attempting to accept an award without blowing his cover…and failing. Watch as Cumberbatch adorably rambles and swears his way through thanking GQ for the honor of being their choice this year.

[Via Mirror]

