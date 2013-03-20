Benedict Cumberbatch concerns Kirk and Spock in new ‘Star Trek Into Darkness’ images

03.20.13 5 years ago

We still don’t know just who exactly Benedict Cumberbatch is playing in J.J. Abrams’ upcoming “Star Trek Into Darkness,” but according to these two new images, Kirk (Chris Pine) and Spock (Zachary Quinto) are worried about his villainous persona. The Enterprise officers also look as if they’ve taken a fashion cue from Cumberbatch’s character, as Kirk and Spock seem to be taking the film’s title seriously by donning black Starfleet uniforms. 

Check out the film’s main baddie here:

Part two of the staring contest features Pine and Quinto looking very concerned, although we have no idea how these scenes fit into the film. 

The photos premiered on Qualcomm’s new “Star Trek” app (via Latino Review). “Darkness” was written by Damon Lindelof (“Prometheus”), and “Star Trek” vets Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman. The sequel also stars Karl Urban, Zoe Saldana, Anton Yelchin, Simon Pegg, John Cho, and Bruce Greenwood.

“Star Trek Into Darkness” opens in the U.S. on May 17.

TAGSBENEDICT CUMBERBATCHCHRIS PINEJJ ABRAMSKirkSpockStar Trek Into DarknessZACHARY QUINTO

