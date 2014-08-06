Benedict Cumberbatch Impersonated Jar Jar Binks And Now I’m Conflicted

#Jar Jar Binks #Star Wars
08.06.14

If there's one thing we can all agree on, it is that Jar Jar Binks is the worst thing to ever happen to “Star Wars.” Unless you were under the age of 10 when the prequels came out, in which case you think he is unfairly vilified by adults who've forgotten what fun looks like. Much like how the Ewoks are similarly reviled and/or adored based on the viewer's age at time of initial “Star Wars” consumption.

Huh, time really is flat circle.

So the Venn Diagram of “Hates Jar Jar Binks” and “old enough to find Benedict Cumberbatch attractive” overlaps greatly, making his recent impersonation of the Gungan senator (seriously whoever elected him to represent Naboo deserves any Imperial occupation they get) was discombobulating. Listen.

How does one reconcile that horrific voice coming out of Cumberbatch's mouth? Who allowed this dichotomous abomination of love and hate to happen? MTV, how dare you dabble in doublethink! Shit like this is how Orwellian dystopias get started.

[H/T The Mary Sue]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jar Jar Binks#Star Wars
TAGSBENEDICT CUMBERBATCHimpersonationJar Jar BinksStar Wars

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP