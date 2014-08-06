Benedict Cumberbatch Impersonated Jar Jar Binks And Now I’m Conflicted

If there's one thing we can all agree on, it is that Jar Jar Binks is the worst thing to ever happen to “Star Wars.” Unless you were under the age of 10 when the prequels came out, in which case you think he is unfairly vilified by adults who've forgotten what fun looks like. Much like how the Ewoks are similarly reviled and/or adored based on the viewer's age at time of initial “Star Wars” consumption.

Huh, time really is flat circle.

So the Venn Diagram of “Hates Jar Jar Binks” and “old enough to find Benedict Cumberbatch attractive” overlaps greatly, making his recent impersonation of the Gungan senator (seriously whoever elected him to represent Naboo deserves any Imperial occupation they get) was discombobulating. Listen.

How does one reconcile that horrific voice coming out of Cumberbatch's mouth? Who allowed this dichotomous abomination of love and hate to happen? MTV, how dare you dabble in doublethink! Shit like this is how Orwellian dystopias get started.

[H/T The Mary Sue]