Benedict Cumberbatch fans will howl for this new ‘Penguins of Madagascar’ trailer

08.06.14 4 years ago

Benedict Cumberbatch's role in “Penguins of Madagascar” may be voice only, but the latest trailer for the forthcoming animated spinoff will probably make his fans howl anyway.

The “Sherlock” star's perfect English diction is a sound for sore ears in the new spot for the “Madagascar” spinoff, in which Cumberbatch plays Classified, a wolf who serves as the leader of an “inter-species task force” dedicated to saving the lives of helpless animals. In addition to returning voice stars Tom McGrath (Skipper), Chris Miller (Kowalski), John DiMaggio (Rico) and Christopher Knights (Private), the film also features the aural talents of John Malkovich as villainous octopus Dr. Octavius Brine (a.k.a Dave).

Will Cumberbatch fanatics show up for the film even though the actor himself never appears on screen? Check out the trailer below, then let us know what you think in the comments.

“Penguins of Madagascar” hits theaters on November 26.

