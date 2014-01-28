Benedict Cumberbatch heads to ‘Blood Mountain’

Benedict Cumberbatch is ready to climb “Blood Mountain.”

The “Sherlock” star has signed on to star in the military thriller from director Sergei Bodrov (“Mongol”), according to Variety.

“Mountain” centers on a lone private military contractor (Cumberbatch) who must escort a captured terrorist over treacherous terrain after his special forces team is wiped out. The pair must survive the elements and rival mercenaries — as well as each other.

The role of the terrorists has yet to be cast.

“Mountain” is being produced by Lawrence Bender, who has collaborated with Quentin Tarantino on such films as “Pulp Fiction,” “Kill Bill” and “Inglourious Basterds.” Nicola Horlick and James Gibb are also producing.

Shooting is scheduled to begin in Morocco this April.

Cumberbatch recently starred in “Star Trek Into Darkness” and can currently be seen on the big screen in “August: Osage County” and on TV’s “Sherlock.” He’ll next appear alongside Keira Knightley in “The Imitation Game.”