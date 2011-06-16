Benedict Cumberbatch signs for two key roles in ‘The Hobbit,’ including Smaug

One of the greatest characters in “The Hobbit” is the dragon who lies at the heart of the quest that takes Bilbo Baggins from the comfort of the Shire to the heart of the Misty Mountains, and since they decided to make “The Hobbit,” I have been waiting to hear who they would announce to play Smaug.
When Guillermo Del Toro was attached, I think there was at least a 60% chance Ron Perlman was the man for the job, but with Peter Jackson casting as wide a net as he has for casting on the films, I figured it would be someone surprising and possibly out of left field. For those of us who are fans of “Sherlock,” the BBC series that stars Martin Freeman, already cast as Bilbo, the announcement today is one of the coolest possible choices.
Yes, Benedict Cumberbatch will play Smaug, both as a voice and through performance capture for the face, and it strikes me as a tremendous choice.
What’s really interesting about the reporting done by Mike Fleming today is that he suggests Cumberbatch will also play the Necromancer, a somewhat minor character in “The Hobbit” who plays a fairly major role in the overall saga of Middle-Earth. If you don’t know the books, I would suggest you not read any further and simply enjoy the news about the casting.
But for those of you who are Tolkien freaks, you may already be freaking out over the significance of this revelation. In the book, there is talk of how the White Council had to drive The Necromancer out of Dol Guldur, deep in the heart of Mirkwood. It’s relayed as a story that Gandalf tells. But that character is actually one of the incarnations of Sauron, and his stop in Mirkwood is just one part of his character’s dark and awful history. If they’re going to show the White Council and Gandalf actually go head to head with him in one of the two films, that’s exciting and fairly significant. It means we’re going to see Sauron in human form, something that never happened in “Lord Of The Rings.” And if they’re going to show us the battle with the White Council, maybe we’ll get some earlier scenes to establish just how much Mirkwood has changed while the Necromancer lives there. Cool stuff.
But then to also have Cumberbatch play Smaug? Awesome. I was laughing the other day when they announced that Russell Crowe will be playing Jor-El because I love what that accidentally means thanks to the casting of Kevin Costner as Pa Kent. That means in the new “Superman” film, Robin Hood will send his baby away from the dying Krypton to be raised on Earth… by Robin Hood. And now, with this announcement, we’re going to have some great Watson/Sherlock scenes where Watson is a midget with hairy feet and Sherlock is a dragon. Awesome.
There was more “Hobbit” casting news today, and if you don’t know Bard the Bowman as a character, let’s just say he’s going to have a very important date with Smaug the Dragon.
“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” will be in theaters December 14, 2012.
“The Hobbit: There And Back Again” will be in theaters December 13, 2012.
I assume one of those is 2013?
Leonard Nimoy for Smaug! It’s not too late.
Cumberbatch’s voice has the required sophistication, and that’s good. But it’s not very “dragon-like”, so a lot depends on how it is used. I’m sure Jackson has thought long and hard about this, but he has also indulged in flavor-of-the month casting.
Benedict Cumberbatch IS the greatest actor in the world. Saw him as the Creature in Danny Boyle’s Frankenstein and it was the greatest performance I have ever seen. Jackson’s lukcy to have him.
greatest in the world? have some hyperbole with your frosted flakes, holly
I wonder how much of this decision is due to knowing that Freeman and Cumberbatch have onscreen chemistry. Them working together again can only be a bonus for the film.
When Guillermo Del Toro is involved there is always at least a 60% chance that Ron Perlman will be the man for the job.
Speaking of the two Robins Hood, I’ve long argued that Anthony Minghella’s BREAKING AND ENTERING should be renamed THE TWO WATSONS.
Also, every word of Holly’s comment above is 100% correct.
i was holding out hope for tom waits. he’s got he perfect smaug voice, and can be terrifying, sly, and funny all in the same breath. but i am trusting PJ on this one.
Holly has it right – greatest actor. He is not a “flavor of the month” type. He had a BAFTA nomination for “Hawking” 5 or so years ago. Of course ‘Sherlock” is where he suddenly was getting so much attention but this was not a surprise to others who have worked with him.
He can do it all. He is as good at comedy as drama.
Also had anyone here seen the comment Ian M. made when he said he was allowed to see some of the Test Benedict had done with both face and voice and he called it “electrifying”. Good enough for me.
So now there are going to be Bilbo/Smaug ship fanfics :) AWESOME
Still giggling about this! Haha. First time I heard it I thought it was a joke. But yeah, brilliant casting!