Benedict Cumberbatch’s disquieting self-portraits reveal a raft of inner demons

06.21.13 5 years ago 10 Comments

From an outsider’s perspective, Benedict Cumberbatch seems to have it all: brilliant acting career, good looks, lots of money, awesome Middle-earth name and one of the most intense followings in all of internet fandom (ok, maybe not that last one).

So why, when sketching a self-portrait to raise money for Britain’s New End Primary School, did he draw himself as a deeply suspicious blue-collar worker with rage issues?

As it turns out, this isn’t the first perplexing self-portrait drawn by Cumberbuns for charity; back in 2010, he illustrated an even more depressing likeness of himself for the U.K.’s Willow Foundation, in which he envisioned himself as a glum, unemployed Victorian-era poet with dirty hair and an impoverished soul:

All of which begs the very important question: what horrors lie behind those magical sea-foam eyes? Is Benedict Cumberbatch struggling with inner fame-demons? Does the below gif accurately represent how he feels inside? Are the voices getting louder? Does he need me to come over?

Twitter: @HitFixChris

Around The Web

TAGSBENEDICT CUMBERBATCHBenedict Cumberbatch selfportrait

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP