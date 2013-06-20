Benedict Cumberbatch’s disquieting self-portraits reveal a raft of inner demons

From an outsider’s perspective, Benedict Cumberbatch seems to have it all: brilliant acting career, good looks, lots of money, awesome Middle-earth name and one of the most intense followings in all of internet fandom (ok, maybe not that last one).
So why, when sketching a self-portrait to raise money for Britain’s New End Primary School, did he draw himself as a deeply suspicious blue-collar worker with rage issues?
As it turns out, this isn’t the first perplexing self-portrait drawn by Cumberbuns for charity; back in 2010, he illustrated an even more depressing likeness of himself for the U.K.’s Willow Foundation, in which he envisioned himself as a glum, unemployed Victorian-era poet with dirty hair and an impoverished soul:
All of which begs the very important question: what horrors lie behind those magical sea-foam eyes? Is Benedict Cumberbatch struggling with inner fame-demons? Does the below gif accurately represent how he feels inside? Are the voices getting louder? Does he need me to come over?
Twitter: @HitFixChris
This is only the second article I’ve read on this site and it will be my last. Its as if you writers are on drugs, infusing your subjects with completely fabricated inner thoughts. I don’t see the “deeply suspicious blue-collar worker with rage issues” that you’re inventing at all. Is this how you describe him in these self-portraits, or are you actually reporting his own take on the drawings? And “what horrors lie behind those magical sea-foam eyes?” What drawings are you even looking at?
Or maybe I’ve got the intent wrong here, and this site is a riff on The Onion. I don’t think so — I think you just suck.
You’re in the Riot Comedy section
Just maybe its Cumberbatch rushing to sketch something for a charity request. When he must have all of 5 seconds of available time. I think Hitfix are competing with buzzfeed to see how many lame articles they can come up with on Cumberbatch.
Interesting portraits, he has some interesting talent.
But you are really the one who’s grazy. And I thought the Benedict Cumberbatch fandom was on grazy.
Mr. Eggerson has some Cumberbatch issues. First he insinuates weird things about a tumblr fan of the actor (Sherlockology), and now about Cumberbatch himself.
Seems to be the case.
Just another pathetic attempt to drag hits to his “article” given the popularity of Mr. Cumberbatch on the internet. This is one of the more absurd bits of idiotic gibberish that I’ve seen in awhile but have seen more recently from people using Cumberbatch’s name to drive people to this “work.” Can’t believe someone gets paid for this drivel.
They get PAID to do this rot?!?!?!
Wow, Chris… Do you ever write good or, at least normal posts at all? I tried to read about 5 of them and they’re all completely disastrous. I guess I’ll have to agree with the first commenter – that’s my last article on this site. :
I think Benedict is a wonderful actor. Mesmerising in any role. He also seems to be a thoroughly nice man. I am looking forward to Sherlock series 4, in particular.