How do the Game of Thrones showrunners plan to celebrate the series finale?

D.B. Weiss: “We’ll [be] in an undisclosed location.”

David Benioff: “I plan to be very drunk and very far from the internet.”

Can you blame them? The final episode of Game of Thrones, which airs this Sunday, is not the only the most anticipated series finale of all-time, it’s also the culmination of a — let’s say — troubled season, coming off the show’s worst-reviewed episode (which is ridiculous — “The Bells” was not worse than “Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken”). But Weiss and Benioff can only go in drunk-hiding for so long: they have some Star Wars movies to write. No pressure.

The pair, who were picked to write three non-episodic Star Wars films (not to be confused with Rian Johnson’s trilogy), “are some of the best storytellers working today,” said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm. “Their command of complex characters, depth of story, and richness of mythology will break new ground and boldly push Star Wars in ways I find incredibly exciting.” We won’t have to wait long to find out whatever Benioff and Weiss have cooking: theirs will be the next Star Wars movie following Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.

While speaking at the MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit (exciting!), Disney chairman Bob Iger confirmed, “We did a deal with David Benioff and D.B Weiss, who are famous for Game of Thrones, and the next movie that we release will be theirs. And we’re not saying anything more about that.” Fair enough, although Iger did add that the wait between The Rise of Skywalker and Untitled Benioff and Weiss Project will be three years:

“[We thought] it would be smart for us to take a bit of a hiatus while we figure out what’s next. Now, we’re not going to wait until [Episode 9] is released and start figuring it out, we’re actually hard at work doing that already. The conclusion that we reached was that three years was the proper amount of time to not only take a breather and reset, but to really gear up for the next film’s release.”

Confederate, Benioff and Weiss’ Civil War-set drama about the Southern states seceding from the Union, “giving rise to a nation in which slavery remains legal and has evolved into a modern institution,” was not mentioned.

(Via io9)