Chris Harrison says Bentley almost shut down ‘Bachelorette’ production

If you’ve seen â€œThe Bacheloretteâ€ this season, chances are good that you’ve muttered some choice expletives at the TV screen as Bentley, the 28-year-old dad from Utah, goes about the business of breaking Ashley’s heart while insulting her behind her back. But why on earth is he so determined to be such a royal jerk on national TV? That was the question presented to host Chris Harrison on Wednesday during a conference call. Though he’s as in the dark as the rest of us (â€œI don’t know what his end game was or what his motivations were,â€ Harrison admitted), he had plenty to say about the man who almost grounded this season of â€œThe Bachelorette.â€
â€œI thought he was going to be trouble from the moment Ashley told me he was going to be trouble,â€ he said. â€œWe talked that nightâ€¦ and I was pretty adamant about my feelings about him. When you have information about the guy before he ever gets out of the limo, that is beyond a red flag. And she never heeded any of the warning signs.â€
Â
Harrison thinks may have overlooked the warning signs due to her experience on â€œThe Bachelor.â€ â€œI think she was so anti-everything she had done on Brad’s season, where she was closed up and she didn’t let herself go and this season she kind of threw caution to the wind.â€ While he’s still not sure why she fell for Bentley (â€œShe never really could answer that. Is it the bad boy? Is it the mother syndrome? I found it very perplexing myselfâ€), he notes that, as fake as Bentley’s wooing was, Ashley’s feelings were, sadly, real. â€œI do think she was falling for him or in love with him. It happened fast. I don’t know why it happened so fast.â€
Â
While some have wondered if Bentley was a studio plant, Harrison bristles at the suggestion. â€œCouldn’t be further from the truth,â€ he says. â€œWe didn’t put this guy in there. People give us too much credit and it doesn’t turn out to be a good thing for Ashley or for us, and we almost had to shut down production.â€ He adds that, had it been a few weeks later, it might have been impossible to continue filming. â€œThis made her question everything,â€ he said. â€œThe rest of the guys, herself, if doing the show was worth it. It was rough for her, but it was rough for us to keep her on track.â€
Â
He also dismisses the idea that the producers had any more information about Bentley’s plan than Ashley did before the show started. â€œHe didn’t say all of those derogatory things in casting. He might have said it would be cool if it’s Emily [as the bachelorette] but he obviously didn’t say he’d use Ashley and destroy her.â€ And don’t forget that the producers gave Ashley an out. â€œWe actually gave her the option, before the limo ever pulled up, you don’t have to meet this guyâ€¦ but she said no, I want to meet him. I want to give him a shot.â€ Still, after Monday’s episode, he knows, â€œWe’re absolutely going to catch some shrapnel. I’m already prepared for being absolutely attacked, how dare you, how can you not protect her? But at some point, you can’t stop what’s happening.â€
Â
He credits the other bachelors for playing a role in keeping Ashley committed. â€œThe guys are a little older, more professional group, not frat-type guys,â€ noting they aren’t the â€œfratâ€ types often seen on the show. â€œIf not for those guys the show could have fallen apart.â€ But he notes that Bentley’s plot wasn’t evident to them, either. â€œIt happened early, so the guys weren’t ready to warn or guard and protect Ashley. When he leaves, it catches everybody off guard [because] he does such a good job of not showing his hand. I think the guys will be watching this and be shocked.â€
Â
As to a recent interview in which Bentley claims his words were taken out of context, Harrison isn’t buying. â€œYou can’t splice together when you see somebody like that. And honestly, you can’t really take the things he said out of context. Even in joking they’re not appropriate. You don’t talk about a woman like that. I would love to hear what his friends have to say about the stunt he pulls when he’s leaving, because I think that is worse than anything he says before.â€
Â
But that doesn’t mean Bentley couldn’t return to â€œThe Bachelorette.â€ Harrison has his fingers crossed he’ll appear on the Men Tell All episode (â€œNot that I want to pick him apart, but I really want to hear his explanationâ€), the decision is not in his â€“ or the producers â€“ hands. â€œWe would only do what Ashley wants to do. It’s up to Ashley.â€
Â
Speaking of Ashley, she’s only getting the full picture of what a jerk Bentley was as the episodes air. â€œShe called me last week and said, â€˜I can’t believe all these things. I feel like such a fool and so played.’ Again, this is hindsight… She’s seeing him for who he really is. It’s funny, she said, ‘why didn’t you say something?’ ‘Ashley, I did.’ And she’d say, ‘I know.’ That’s the way it works. When you’re friends with someone, that’s all you can do. Let them fall on their face, then give them a big hug, pick them up and move on.â€
On a lighter note, Harrison mentioned there will be one more big event on Monday’s episode:Â Jeff, the 35-year-old “Masked Man” will (gasp!) remove his mask. “The joke went on a little too long, and it almost took over the person he is,”Â Harrison said. “It’s another big bomb being dropped on the show. It’s ironic that the guy wanted to Ashley to see him for who he was, but by the time he takes it off, I think he doesn’t know he he is anymore.”
Â
“The Bachelorette” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
Â
Ashley is a fool for following Chris Harrison. Two people made her cry on the show, Bentley made her cry because he realized it would not work out. The other dude made her cry by making fun of her to get a laugh. WHICH IS WORSE?!?!?!?
Then Bentley Apologists have the right take on him. [bentleywilliamsapologists.wordpress.com]
Ashley is a fool for following Chris Harrison. Two people made her cry on the show, Bentley made her cry because he realized it would not work out. The other dude made her cry by making fun of her to get a laugh. WHICH IS WORSE?!?!?!? Then Bentley Apologists have the right take on him.
[bentleywilliamsapologists.wordpress.com]
Oh, let’s not make excuses for Bentley! He knew long before then that it wouldn’t work out yet he played her, just for the sake of playing her. It’s just plain mean. Yes, William made her cry during the roast and that was rotten but what Bentley did is just awful! This man simply has no soul and I feel sorry for his daughter to have to see this one day and realize that her father is a jerk who intentionally sets out to break hearts. He only left that day because he knew it was only a matter of time before the jig was up. Nothing noble about his behaviour at all. Had the bachelorette been Emily like he’d hoped, poor Bentley wouldn’t have measured up! He probably would have left the first night.
I think ABC, Chris Harrison and the production team set Ashley up for this. They set her up by giving her such vague warnings, of course she thought they only speculated in his intentions. Now Chris Harrison and Co. can get out of this by saying they actually warned her. Yeah right. Pathetic. They care more about the ratings of TV than anything else.
No doubt it was crappy not to tell her, but at the same time no smart girl hears warnings from so many sources and knowingly allows them to go in one ear and out the other. Harrison didn’t do enough to help, but Ashley had enough info to know to AT LEAST be more cautious and watchful than she was.
Ashley isn’t a ‘fool’ she was just being open-minded and letting everyone have a chance. Obviously Bentley is the fool, calling a beautiful girl an ‘ugly duckling’ …rude, rude, rude.
I think it’s absolutely REPULSIVE that the producers didn’t inform Ashley about Bentley’s true motives. I feel that they had a moral and ethical responsibility to warn her about this narcissistic, manipulative predator. Instead they chose to allow her to experience confusion and heartbreak at the hands of this monster for the sake of their sacred ratings. What would have happened had she decided to have sex with him? Serious damage has been done and it could have been even worse. There were some unforgivable breaches in ethics here that I just cannot believe were allowed to happen to such a sweet person who was trusting enough to go on this show to find love – probably the exact opposite of Bentley’s intentions. When a participant is out to harm another, the producers should remove him IMMEDIATELY.
Finally someone speaks sense. ABC has bastardized the instutiion of marriage with this show. I am hoping Ashley has a legal leg to stand on and sues the hell out of the producers for public humiliation. Personally I am not impressed by her but the producers have treated her as poorly as the moron himself did. I wouldn’t treat my dog with such disrespect.
Disgusted, you said it absolutely perfectly. I agree totally. And it would have been good TV ratings also to show her watching the comments he made about her behind her back and it would have allowed her to turn her “love” into anger and move forward. Instead they chose to let her be hurt, wasting her time, our time and the many good men who WERE there for her alone.
My friends and I are playing a new drinking game. Every time Ashley says Bently . . Drink! last person to drink . . . Drinks twice, every time a guy says Bently. . . Drink 3! Dvr this show for the weekend!
you all must have gotten real drunk!!!!LOL
Bentley has watched too many episodes of how I met your mother. His thinks he can make us believe that he is this ladies man, but he is really just a Barney (Neil Patrick Harris) He thinks he is a player, but he is really just a gay guy, not interested in any woman. Really I mean no offence to the wonderful men that are gay. But Bentley is just a Barney.
You do realise that Bentley is not acting off a script right? If you cant use real life to trash someone then dont.
Disgusted, you said it absolutely perfectly. I agree totally. And it would have been good TV ratings also to show her watching the comments he made about her behind her back and it would have allowed her to turn her “love” into anger and move forward. Instead they chose to let her be hurt, wasting her time, our time and the many good men who WERE there for her alone.
Everyones being too hard on Bentley bc he’s a man and god forbid he emotionally hurt a women which in this society are sacred beings put way above men.
I’m not defending Bentley, I’m just pointing out the obvious sexism. People would be laughing if a woman did what he did to a man. People would be telling a man to “suck it up. You still have plenty of gorgeous women.” B/c of course men don’t fall for women and get their hearts broken. No, apparently only women get their hearts broken.
I would have LOVED to see this much outrage and hate for Shantel who PHYSICALLY ASSASULTED a perfect stranger. Seeing someone on TV does not mean you know them. Brad and Shantel were strangers. People applauded her slapping him bc he denied both women on his last season…SICK! So now emotional pain deserves physical pain? What a screwed up society.
And the kicker is a bachelorette on this show once denied both men yet no one said anything. It was just her perogerative, she wasn’t feeling it, etc. Sexism against men in this country doesn’t even try to be hidden.
Men are typically stronger so apparently that makes it ok for women to physically assault them and invade their space. Pathetic.
This show is such trash and everything wrong with society. The fact people watch this garbage is really scary and doesn’t bode well for the quality of society.
The show is allowed to show people get physically assaulted, allowed to keep a person on the show who is CLEARLY not there for legit intentions, yet they’re still on?
And Harrisson is the BIGGEST douche. Anyone who believes this guy, I have a bridge to sell you.
Of course he isn’t gonna say “you caught us! Bentley was hired to cause drama!” LOL! Come on people, are you really that naive?
And Harrison you say you warned Ashley?
Really? Bc you and the producers had video footage of Bentley clearly showing his true intentions and negative feelings toward Ashley. So if you really had her best interest at heart and weren’t trying to boost ratings, why wasn’t ashley shown this footage before she watched the episode after the fact?
Chirs Harrison is laughing right now at how easily some people are fooled. Guarantee it.
Bentley is the best! He was the first to realize how dumb, annoying and desperate Ashley is! At least, he had pride not to stick around just because of all these amazing free trips!!! Only having free stuff makes other guys stay there and continue to play ‘i am attracted to Ashley’ roles. Otherwise, who can be attracted to this dumb chick?????
Bently, I just caught up with the episode where you say goodbye to Ashley. You did the right thing by leaving rather than to continue pretending with Ashley. But you needed to stand up like a man and tell Ashely honestly and as tactfully as you could why you were leaving instead instead of hiding behind your daughter as an excuse. Please pray that no man ever does this to your daughter when she is dating because it will kill your heart to see your own daughter’s heart broken by a man who never really cared for her. You have the looks but no heart. Seek help before it’s too late.
Bentley for President!!!!!
In the episodes, Chris was visibly frustrated with her. From my own experiences of telling my brother and two of my children what their future would be if they continued with the person they were with and they didn’t listen, I find what happened plausible. All kinds of rationalizing going on and the other parties telling then exactly what they wanted to hear. So frustrating.