Best Actor Oscar race heats up in Telluride

TELLURIDE – If you asked me to pick between the three commanding, sure-fire awards-contending lead actor performances on display at this year's Telluride Film Festival, I'd have a break down. Yet that's just what Academy voters will surely be asked to do in a few months' time, with added pressure in the form of whoever fills out the rest of the competitive category.
In “Birdman,” Michael Keaton may well end up putting forth the most compelling case for a win. Not to get too far ahead of ourselves, but some things are just patently obvious. Keaton is resurrected by this film, a tried-and-true narrative that we just saw play out last year with Matthew McConaughey. More than that, he's revealing shades of a character that will no doubt connect with actors, presenting the very id of a soul desperate to perform but hamstrung and even quarantined by the realities of the “business” of “show business.”
In “The Imitation Game,” Benedict Cumberbatch delivers his career-best work in a biopic that is sure to find Academy love and adoration across the board. “Birdman” certainly left a crater, but Morten Tyldum's film feels very much like the breakout of the festival. It's on everyone's lips and I've overheard more than a few compare the experience to the “King's Speech” coming out of 2010. And a lot of that stems from the undeniable layers Cumberbatch exhibits in his performance as ill-fated computer pioneer Alan Turing, finding graceful emotional notes amid the otherwise eccentric playground of the film's subject.
And in “Foxcatcher,” Steve Carell catches any viewer, however confident he or she in the actor's dramatic faculties, completely off guard. This isn't just a stunning inhabitation of a character, it's an at times hypnotizing exercise in absolute control. His John du Pont is the result of a from-the-toes-up possession, at atmosphere unmistakably manifested by Carell's choices, be they broad or quiet.
The truth is Carell is the only one of these three in a position to shift to the supporting race if everyone involved were to agree that's best. I'm not saying it necessarily would be, though I do believe Channing Tatum – also deserving of mention in an article detailing this race – is the definitive lead of the piece. And Carell would probably walk away with the Oscar if he ran in supporting. But his presence in a leading race would bring a certain profile to the film that you can't discredit, and it would be bold and fair, frankly, for Sony Pictures Classics to continue ahead with a dual lead push. (If Tatum somehow drops to supporting, I would have to cry foul.)
“Mr. Turner” also turned up here, and with it, Timothy Spall's crotchety leading turn (I haven't been able to fit it in my schedule yet). I would also add “Mommy's” Antoine-Olivier Pilon to the pile, who was overshadowed by adulation for co-stars Anne Dorval and Suzanne Clément in Cannes but is obviously a crucial, and remarkable, part of that film's equation. Meanwhile, Jon Stewart's “Rosewater” landed in much more welcoming arms here than the trades (save Variety) that reviewed it ahead of the fest. Surely if the film were to make any headway with the Academy at all, Gael García Bernal's performance would be in the conversation.
Then there's Jack O'Connell, who won't necessarily be awards-bound for his performance in “'71,” but a year after “Starred Up” premiered here (it finally landed in theaters this weekend), the pump has been thoroughly primed for his major breakout in “Unbroken.”
But getting back to that original trio, man, what a Sophie's choice to start the season with. It's going to be brutal. Don't ask me to pick, OK?
Do you think that tactically it was a good idea to postpone Foxcatcher to this year? This year’s Best Actor race looks as competitive as last years. Last year there were 8 great performances jostling for nominations but after the nomination stage mcconaughey had a little emotion on his side and that’s pretty much it.But this year there seem to be a lot of “winning” performances. And a lot of cases to be made for many.
It really wasn’t tactics. Miller has gone through so many edits on that movie. He legitimately just needed more time.
I think Carell should plump for Best Supporting. Its the same tactic that has worked well for Christoph Waltz. At the moment I’d go with Cumberbatch. Keaton left me cold and I just don’t see Spall getting enough heat behind his performance. Cumberbatch’s performance is superbly crafted and a very difficult role to pull off. I’ve not seen Phoenix yet and the soap operish quality to Theory of Everything won’t be enough to get Redmayne a nom.Its very early days so I’m sure I’l be changing my mind numerous times before Feb 2015
Most likeable character has the best chance (that would be the awkward but sweet gay genius who dies due to injustice…that’s not a spoiler cause the character is real person, his fate is known) and so does the actor with the best narrative (is it return of Keaton, Carell breaking bad or crowning Cumberbatch as the next big thing that Hollywood couldn’t wait for since last year?).
So, far, unless an actor from non-festival movie becomes undeniable, Cumberbatch has the best shot. Industry already gave him Emmy for the worst season of Sherlock (so there’s support for the actor)Turning is really sympathetic and movie itself is type that AMPAS enjoys and has awarded before (TKS, ABM). The latter is probably more important than anything – you can be the best ever, that won’t help if AMPAS don’t care to watch your movie or if they take it off after 20 min. Of course, not every movie that AMPAS didn’t watch comes with “if you don’t vote for us, regardless of seeing our movie, you are _______(insert bigot group of choice).” That worked last year but TIG doesn’t have to drum up its own human rights issue since a) it pushed it aside anyway and b) movie will be seen by AMPAS anyway.
On top of that, Carell and Keaton are not gonna win BAFTA, you know that. They have British preference unless it would be really embarrassing to rob undeniable winner (think Cuaron) for British competitor (think McQueen). Then they vote w/o bias.
I admit – I eagerly await another complex, layered performance from Mr. Cumberbatch. The Fifth Estate last year was dead on arrival but his performance was extraordinary as is nearly everything the man does. I have never seen an actor disappear so completely into his roles that I have to remind myself it is him in there.
It must be daunting to bring even a modicum of someone’s life to screen in just a few hours – I am always leary of such films – hopefully, enough of the remarkable man, Mr. Turing, is conveyed and, from what I understand, it is but a film can never present a full picture of someone.
Reading about Mr. Turing is well worth the effort if interested in such an incredible mind – his life, genius, tragic ending is inspiring as it is distressing.
That such a man could contribute so significantly to the world is definitely encouraging for people who feel like they are too different to matter –
Looking forward to seeing M. Keaton again in something good –
I believe Carell will be competetive for the win as lead actor and can’t imagine that he’ll be campaigned as anything but…
Great write-up. Very interesting to see a trio of first time nominees in Keaton, Carell, and Cumberbatch duke it out at this stage. I know it’s early, but it’s looking very strong.
And the confidence of Carell in supporting. Fascinating. Wonder how close Sony Pictures Classic is to making a decision on his category placement.
Is any of the 3 better than Fiennes in Grand Budapest?
And is Fiennes in play at all?
I was thinking the same thing. I at least hope to see Fiennes score a nomination, but it is always an extra challenge when a film comes out earlier in the year. Looks like Grand Budapest may be stuck with a screenplay nomination like other Anderson films.
Granted, I haven’t seen any of these films, but I don’t think the McConaughey comparison is quite fair. With a few exceptions, the young Texan had, until recently, mostly stuck with lighter fair.
Keaton, on the other hand, post-Batman, has appeared in a lot of darker indie films. One of favorites was HBO’s Live from Baghdad – IMO, a much-overlooked film with a terrific cast. (Helena Bonham Carter and David Suchet do some of their best work.) He’s also been working since McConaughey was hardly out of diapers. Funny, just last night, I stumbled upon Batman Returns, playing on Logo. It’s still my favorite Batman film. That cast!!!
Speaking of comebacks, when will anyone give Michelle Pfeiffer a role worthy of her talent?
Wouldn’t the narrative for a Keaton nomination be closer to Mickey Rourke’s for The Wrestler?
They’re even both playing has-beens.
@Fast Eddie Albert I agree with you and also because it seems to me that Keaton is in a type of role that wows but doesn’t take the main prize. So if we go by Keaton = Rourke, than he’s pit against CumberPenn since Turing, like Milk, is a historical gay figure with tragic ending. Where Carell fits, I don’t know yet, but if they are mulling over Supporting placement than they are not convinced he could win in the lead due to competition.
Kris
why do you think Focus did not enter Kill the Messenger into any festivals? I know the film was championed by the previous regime and Focus has fulfilled their obligation by giving it a platform release. With a seemingly topical subject matter (I know I wrote a paper on why its relevant today), I am curious as to why there hasn’t been more enthusiam shall we say for this first time producing foray by The Combine. Thanks very much, Kris
I hear the movie doesn’t really work and just isn’t a prestige/awards thing at all. I haven’t seen it.
“Not to get too far ahead of ourselves, but…” would be a good name for an awards blogger’s site.