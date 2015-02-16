Best Adapted Screenplay: Will ‘Whiplash’ upset the applecart?

As we touched on in Writers Guild Awards coverage over the weekend, the screenplay categories are a certifiable mess this year because of all the unexpected wild cards. Best Picture frontrunner “Birdman” was ineligible for WGA. Indie favorite “Whiplash” competed in the original category with the WGA but was deemed adapted by the Academy. There hasn't been a lot of consistency in the run-up to the Oscars, so basically, you can argue things just about any way you'd like and you would have a point. But let's look at adapted specifically.
If any of the nominees is just happy to be here, it's probably the best of the lot. Paul Thomas Anderson couldn't even get a little love from the Guild, which opted for “Guardians of the Galaxy” rather than “Inherent Vice.” Luckily, the Academy's writers branch stuck up for him and here he is, destined to be a bridesmaid for the film with the least amount of overall nominations in the category. Adapting Thomas Pynchon deserves a salute by itself, even if “Vice” was a novel more given to translation than his previous work.
“American Sniper” just crossed $300 million at the domestic box office, which is objectively staggering. And the film's perceived political divisiveness hasn't really made it's way too deeply into the Academy. It has fans, it's getting plenty of Best Picture votes and Bradley Cooper is a definite wild card in Best Actor. So it's possible voters will look to this category to throw it and writer Jason Hall some love.
But “The Theory of Everything” kept everything real interesting a little over a week ago when Anthony McCarten won the adapted prize at the BAFTA Awards. It was clearly a beloved film with the Brits, beating out two fellow Oscar nominees in a category that included… “Paddington.” So it's hard to glean a lot from that victory, other than to note that, obviously, it has some support.
The race truly seems to boil down to WGA winner Graham Moore for “The Imitation Game” versus Damien Chazelle for “Whiplash.” And the Oscars will be the first time the two young men have squared off with one another due to the Academy's unexpected detour from WGA regulation on “Whiplash's” category placement. You could argue it a million ways. “The Imitation Game” has eight nominations to “Whiplash's” five, but doesn't seem to have the fiery passion of Chazelle's film. There will be a desire to recognize “Whiplash” among its constituency, but J.K. Simmons is also, of course, already a given in Best Supporting Actor while “The Imitation Game” would appear to have fewer places to corral some love.
It's ironic at the end of the day for “Whiplash” to be here, because with the three-way battle going on in original, it probably wouldn't have as much of an angle on a win there. But anyway, we could talk about it all day. Let's boil it down…
Biggest campaign moment: As noted, “Whiplash” suddenly gets yanked from the original category, where it had been campaigned, to compete in the adapted field. The reasoning given by the Academy: a short film derived from a scene in the feature was screened at Sundance, ergo “published,” and so it's considered an adaptation.
Should have been here: Nick Damici and Jim Mickle's moody adaptation of Joe R. Lansdale's “Cold in July” or Dean DeBlois' brilliant job wrangling the “How to Train Your Dragon” series into an epic follow-up installment.
Will win: “The Imitation Game”
Should win: “Inherent Vice”
Do you think Gillian Flynn would be the frontrunner if it had been nominated? Clearly the film wasn’t their cup of tea, but it won a lot of critics awards. Maybes the writers thought it was too easy for her to adapt her own novel?
I don’t, no.
I’d say it’s pretty clear that the Academy just didn’t like the film all that much.
In a way that doesn’t really surprise me, taking the film on its own terms — it’s surprising only in that they previously gave several more nominations, a win, to Fincher’s somewhat similar “The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo”.
Will win: “Whiplash” (no guts, no glory)
Could win: “The Imitation Game” (probably the safer choice)
Should win: “Whiplash”
Should have been here: “Guardians of the Galaxy”
I can’t decide if Sniper’s Oscar chances are being overinflated due to the box office and it ends up going winless or near winless with just sound wins or if it’s a larger force than people realize and it wins this, editing, actor, and people live-tweeting start openly wondering if it’s going to surprise and win picture.
It would be nice if the “journalists” who talk to Oscar voters reveal if they are hearing actual VOTES for it.
Pete Hammond told Tom Oneill in their latest podcast that he has heard a lot of votes for both Redmayne and Keaton from voters. He than says he thinks Redmayne wins but Cooper has the best shot to upset him.
Now ya think Tom would have pressed him on that and asked him “Wow, how can that happen, are you hearing votes for Bradley?.”
Instead, nothing. It’s all a game of confusion for the pundits. They need suspense to justify the coverage.
I want Cooper to win, but unless the pundits are hearing actual votes for a film or nominee that rivals the frontrunners, they have no chance.
Out of this lineup, I’ve only seen The Imitation Game, and I would be happy with it winning. It is a supremely well-crafted screenplay with snappy dialogue, brilliantly balancing three distinct timelines in Turing’s life, and providing what feels like a thorough enough portrait of Turing himself.
I do wish that Gone Girl were here, though. Oh well. Nomination or not, Flynn has had a lot of opportunities open for her, and honestly, that seems like a far better award than an Oscar could ever be.
I don’t think I’ve ever seen a category, at least not in writing, where all 5 nominees could potentially win. Gone Girl snubbing or not, Inherent Vice really was the best adapted screenplay of the entire year. Anderson took a maze and visualized it. Writing Inherent Vice had to be one of the biggest challenges of the year.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a category, at least not in writing, where all 5 nominees could potentially win.”
I still don’t think you have, as much as I’d also like to see Inherent Vice win triumph here.
I love PTA, but I feel like his diehard fans are being far too apologetic to “Inherent Vice”. The script is a mess. Whether that’s inherent (pun not intended) in the source or Anderson’s fault is still irrelevant. A sloppy piece of writing from one who’s done so much better.
As someone who doesn’t exactly identify as a “diehard” PTA fan (though I do think he’s established himself as the most gifted filmmaker of his generation), I would say “Inherent Vice” is masterful filmmaking and, since we’re playing the “cast aspersions on your opinion” game, can’t begin to understand its grasp of craft escaping anyone with eyeballs.
Also, the script is a close adaptation, but it’s staged impeccably. It doesn’t fit into a paradigm box or anything, but people have their comfort zones they’re after. I think many are just mad they were confused by the plot. Truly sorry you missed out on this one. :)
I actually have my reservations about Inherent Vice as a whole, but I do think it’s a lively, gutsy feat of adaptation that synchronises two highly singular voices — and that’s enough to get my vote in what I think is a weak category. Don’t presume people are stating their preferences with any less consideration than you are, Dylan.
“I think many are just mad they were confused by the plot”
I’m not mad that the plot is confusing, it’s clear that the plot is supposed to be that way, but the film is a slog and it didn’t engage me in any way. It’s boring, and I’m certainly not the only person who feels this way.
“can’t begin to understand its grasp of craft escaping anyone with eyeballs.”
Well, yes and no to that point. That costume design nomination was very well deserved. But the construction of shots in the film (something PTA has always been a master of) is very bland, consistently relying on two people having a conversation and it just going back and forth in two-shots. Very little in the way of memorable imagery in the film, IMO.
“Don’t presume people are stating their preferences with any less consideration than you are, Dylan.”
I don’t think you’re stating your preferences with less consideration, Guy. I think it’s human nature to give the work of artists we admire the most generous interpretation. There’s definitely stuff in the film that’s worth appreciating, but I still think the film is fundamentally problematic.
I encourage you to see it again at some point. People don’t call it “Inherent Twice” for nothing.
Kris do you think Inherent vice will find an audience on video or will it be forgotten?
I think it’s unlikely to be forgotten, simply because Anderson is a major American auteur, and with directors like that even smaller works tend to remain in the cinephile conversation.
It’s not going anywhere. And time will reflect kindly on it.
Having now seen just about all of this year’s nominated films, I have to say “Inherent Vice” ranks near the bottom for me. A part of that (and this has many reasons) is that I tend to consider it a writer’s crutch to use lots of voice-over narration. Shouldn’t film as a medium rather use mainly images and performance to convey the overt as well as subtextual meanings of the narrative? “Vice” really got me thinking that, for me, a truly great film is one that you could watch with the sound off (and watching “Vice” was kinda like that even with sound on because there are just so many words, and so much mumbling, and so much incoherence) and still get at least the gist of the story, i.e. if the images mean something even divorced from mono- or dialogue. The film’s strong reliance on the words is why I strongly disagree with the “should win” here.
Then again, this is one of the weakest fields in memory in this category, as far as I am concerned. “Whiplash”, which I loved, may be the one exception for me, but even in its case, I would argue it’s more an achievement in directing, editing and acting than a particular breakthrough in writing.
The result: I have no idea how to predict this, either.
Inherent Vice is just not a good movie at all.
It will be a long time before Anderson gets to do another film if ever,
Voiceover narration is a legitimate storytelling tool, like any other. It’s a great way to add character, especially, if done right. Over-reliance on voiceover as exposition is the main problem, but I don’t think “Inherent Vice” had that problem.
Sure, Peter…
Hey, I took a film class in college once too!
Peter,
I didn’t like Inherent Vice that much either, but to say it will be a long time before PTA makes another film is utterly ridiculous. Even if Inherent Vice was poorly received, which it definitely wasn’t, one outright bomb (which again, this wasn’t) almost never stops another film of theirs from being made. How else do you explain M. Night Shylaman?
How was Vice not a bomb. It was medium sized budget film that flopped hard at the box office. How was that not a bomb?
I was referring to the critical reaction to Inherent Vice, not the box office.
That said, it wasn’t a medium sized budget film. It cost 20 mil.
Adapted Screenplay has only gone to non-BP nominees three times (The Bad and the Beautiful in 1952, Sling Blade in 1996, Gods and Monsters in 1998), so I’d have to think Gone Girl would have been at a disadvantage even if it were nominated. Still, it’s interesting to speculate about Flynn, Oyelowo, The Lego Movie, and others who could have been the frontrunners to win if only they were nominated.
Also, just to be clearer on the Academy’s Whiplash stance: the short film not only played at Sundance, but screened to Academy members as a submission to the Live Action Short Film category–something of a counterpoint to past LAS winners (e.g., Curfew) whose subsequent feature film adaptations have gone unrewarded by the Academy.
I want both Anderson auteurs to win the screenplay categories.
Happy to see the love for Cold In July! Still my favorite movie of last year.
I love Paul Thomas Anderson, but Inherent Vice is not a good movie…I was upset it was even nominated.
“Inherent Vice” is the best nominee here by a country mile. I find it mind-boggling that anyone could see all five of these pictures and not clearly see just how utterly in a class of its own Anderson’s script is. In a year particularly weak when it came to adaptations, nothing was bolder, wittier, more colorful or audacious a feat of screenwriting.
but its boring and not funny.
Yet it’s exciting and uproarious.
I still think that ‘American Sniper’ might surprise here. I won’t be too shocked if Eastwood’s film wins actor, screenplay, editing and both the two sound awards. If that happens ‘Birdman’ and ‘Boyhood’ supporters will get really nervous about best picture.
Nobody’s making apologies for Inherent Vice. Not only is it far and above the best film of the year, it’s stands alongside The Master as PTA’s best films. If anything “die hards” are making apologies for some of his early work.
you mean his earlier work that had energy and life to it.
There’s life and energy to Vice. You’re BLIND if you can’t see it.
Try again. I URGE you. Just give it one more shot.
will win: “The Imitation Game”
could win: “Whiplash”
should win: “The Imitation Game”
should have been here: “Gone Girl”