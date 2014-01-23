Best and Worst Grammy performances of all time

No matter who wins or loses, everyone talks about performances the day after the Grammy Awards. The ceremony always yields unlikely collaborations – from Eminem and Elton John in 2001 to Nicki Minaj and Catholic priests in 2012 – often with mixed results. A massive spectacle can steal the show or massively backfire, but usually, it”s the heartfelt and sincere performances we remember best.
So what were the best and worst performances in Grammy history?
Click through the gallery below for our 10 picks.
No Melissa Etheridge singing Piece of my heart at the 2005 Grammy awards? Just back on a stage after cancer treatment and a bald Etheridge gives one of the best Grammy performances ever.
You are right! We definitely should have included that one… one of the absolute best moments at the Grammys or any awards show… really life-affirming…
Radiohead had something to prove to the grammys. That’s funny.
The Milli Vanilla thing still pisses me off because the Indigo Girls were also nominated for best new artist that year and should have won.