Best and Worst of ‘A Million Ways to Die in the West’

The critics don't seem amused, and “Maleficent” is outshooting it at the box office, but is Seth MacFarlane's western comedy “A Million Ways to Die” a total loss? We took a gander at the film, which stars Charlize Theron, Liam Neeson, Sarah Silverman, Neil Patrick Harris and MacFarlane himself, and came up with a list of the Best and Worst aspects of the comedy. Spoilers ahead, pardners.
Check out the best and worst of “A Million Ways” below. Do you agree or disagree? Did we miss anything? Comment and vote in the poll further down the page to let us know.
While the film really isn’t that great, I loved the mustache song sung by Neil Patrick Harris! That for me is the highlight of an otherwise very weak film. Good points brought up in the piece though!
STEPHEN FOSTER WROTE THAT IN 1864…
Yeah, I thought the mustache song was bizarrely amusing and I loved the montage when Anna teaches him how to shoot and it’s just the musical score and a bunch of strung together sight gags, actually very well done.