Best and Worst of ‘A Million Ways to Die in the West’

The critics don't seem amused, and “Maleficent” is outshooting it at the box office, but is Seth MacFarlane's western comedy “A Million Ways to Die” a total loss? We took a gander at the film, which stars Charlize Theron, Liam Neeson, Sarah Silverman, Neil Patrick Harris and MacFarlane himself, and came up with a list of the Best and Worst aspects of the comedy. Spoilers ahead, pardners.

Check out the best and worst of “A Million Ways” below. Do you agree or disagree? Did we miss anything? Comment and vote in the poll further down the page to let us know.