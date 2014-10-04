Best and Worst of ‘Annabelle’: ‘The Conjuring’ this is not

“Annabelle” is haunting theaters this weekend – so is it worth being spooked by?

Critics haven't exactly been kind to the “Conjuring” prequel/spinoff (as of this writing it stands at a lackluster 28% rating on Rotten Tomatoes), but with the benefit of its blockbuster predecessor audiences are expected to come out in droves regardless.

Directed by James Wan's longtime cinematographer John R. Leonetti and starring Annabelle Wallis and Ward Horton as a couple beset by strange occurrences seemingly triggered by an eerie ventriloquist puppet, the film should have no problem reaching $25 million over the three-day frame – not too shabby for a flick that cost only $6.5 million to produce. But does “Annabelle” merit your time and money? Decide for yourself by checking out my list of the best and worst elements from the film in the gallery below.