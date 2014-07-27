Best and Worst of Comic-Con 2014: ‘Avengers,’ Benedict Cumberbatch, ‘Walking Dead’

SAN DIEGO – It wasn't the best of Comic-Con's, but it certainly wasn't the worst. We didn't find out everything we wanted to know about “Doctor Strange” or “Justice League” and favorites such as “Doctor Who” and “Mockingjay” didn't hold panels, but when you get over two minutes of amazing “Avengers: Age of Ultron” footage it sort of makes up for it.
Granted, some big names might have been missing from panels for “Game of Thrones” or “The Walking Dead,” but they still packed Hall H and entertained the masses. Is there room for more TV shows in the main hall? Sure, but probably only if you expand Sunday's programming. This year the organizers spread out the best movie panels and there were significantly fewer dead blocks of time for smaller movies than in previous years. And special movies such as “The Boxtrolls” benefited with a captive and entertained audience who were mostly waiting for Marvel Studios' evening circus.
That being said, Comic-Con's wristband system got mixed reviews, the ambush marketing was as annoying as ever and you have to be incredibly patient to survive the 130,000 people on hand. With that in mind, the HitFix staff selected some of the best and worst moments from the four-day pop culture fest. You can find our thoughts in the embedded story gallery below.
Agree or disagree? Wish you'd been there for something in particular? Share your thoughts in the comments.
Slide 11 – I think you mean Melissa McBride, not Martina McBride :)
Drew mentioned his suspicion that the post-credits teaser would have Captain Marvel. Although the comics have Carol Danvers, I’m wondering if the movie version might use an already established SHIELD character (Maria Hill) instead of creating a new one, if the producers want to give Cobbie Smulders more to do. (Just speculating out loud.)
Whedon has said that there’s going to be 4 featured females in in Age of Ultron. We already know about Scarlet Witch, Black Widow and Maria Hill – the 4th is likely going to be Carol Danvers, though I’m thinking Monica Rambeau is also likely (given Marvel’s recent quest for diversity).
I think joss Wheadon revealed the fourth female character to feature in age of ultron is Peggy carter it came out that she would have a small part even though she should be 100 at this point and if miss marvel was going to b init it would have at least been revealed at comic con I dont think they could keep something like that a secret but I wish
Whedon has said though that there are four female “leads”, whereas it’s been widely confirmed that Hayley Atwell simply has a cameo in Ultron.
As an 8 year veteran, I do think the programming line was better organized this year. People were enormously friendly and my hotel was great. But I felt overall this Con was oversold. This made the few things that were hyped (Avengers, GOT, Super/Bat) even more attractive, but very, very hard to attend. I refused to sleep out in a line for Hall H or to wait over two hours to see a trailer and a few very famous celebrities on a stage half a mile away. Waiting and not getting in means you can spend hours seeing nothing. This evolution of the Con to a hollywood style event makes sense, but has far less appeal to a longtime fan of this content like me.
I actually felt a bit disappointed in WB/DC’s presentation. While I loved the footage of Batman v Superman, I was expecting more from the panel. Maybe some conformation of dates, more cast reveals, or even to hear Ben, Henry, and Gal speak! While it definitely doesn’t warrant a “worst”, it doesn’t quite get a “best” from me. As far as Marvel, yeah I was disappointed not to hear any casting for Dr. Strange or movie announcements, but you kinda know those things are coming already, and they have less to prove (in my eyes) than DC does.
Overall, I just remember after the WB/DC panel feeling disappointed and somewhat let down and feeling pumped up and excited after the Marvel panel.