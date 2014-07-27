Best and Worst of Comic-Con 2014: ‘Avengers,’ Benedict Cumberbatch, ‘Walking Dead’

SAN DIEGO – It wasn't the best of Comic-Con's, but it certainly wasn't the worst.  We didn't find out everything we wanted to know about “Doctor Strange” or “Justice League” and favorites such as “Doctor Who” and “Mockingjay” didn't hold panels, but when you get over two minutes of amazing “Avengers: Age of Ultron” footage it sort of makes up for it. 

Granted, some big names might have been missing from panels for “Game of Thrones” or “The Walking Dead,” but they still packed Hall H and entertained the masses. Is there room for more TV shows in the main hall?  Sure, but probably only if you expand Sunday's programming.  This year the organizers spread out the best movie panels and there were significantly fewer dead blocks of time for smaller movies than in previous years.  And special movies such as “The Boxtrolls” benefited with a captive and entertained audience who were mostly waiting for Marvel Studios' evening circus. 

That being said, Comic-Con's wristband system got mixed reviews, the ambush marketing was as annoying as ever and you have to be incredibly patient to survive the 130,000 people on hand.  With that in mind, the HitFix staff selected some of the best and worst moments from the four-day pop culture fest. You can find our thoughts in the embedded story gallery below.

Agree or disagree? Wish you'd been there for something in particular? Share your thoughts in the comments.

