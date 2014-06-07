Best and Worst of ‘Fault in Our Stars’

The long awaited adaptation of Josh Green's novel “The Fault in Our Stars” finally hit the big screen this weekend and fans are flocking to their local theater in droves. “Stars” centers on Gus and Hazel (played by Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley), two teenage cancer patients who unexpectedly fall in love after meeting at a local support group. Directed by Josh Boone, “Fault” has earned positive reviews with an 82% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 69 grade on Metacritic.
The bigger news, however, is “Fault's” performance at the box office where it's expected to earn over $50 million over its first three days. A figure almost unheard of for a romantic drama. HitFix's own Drew McWeeny gave a thumbs up to “Stars” in his official review, but that doesn't mean the rest of the editorial staff weren't willing to be blunt about the pros and cons of this pop culture phenomenon.
With that in mind, check out our best and worst of “The Fault in Our Stars” in the embedded gallery below. Even if you love the movie, you might find it hard to argue with some of our cons.
[Spoiler alert: If you have not seen the movie, you probably don't want to read our best and worst. Again, you've been warned.]
Let us know what you think of “Stars” in our poll and comments section at the bottom of this article.
* John Green
I think all of your worsts are wrong, except for the Hospital Rules… that one was just silly and seemed unnecessary. Being a “cancer kid”, you can get visits in the hospital – especially if you’re dying. But I think everything else needed to happen, I liked that it happened, if they hadn’t fans would have been outraged that the movie didn’t stick to the book. I also understand the her not having any other friends comment, but they did that for the sake of time.
However, the one where you’re really wrong — You really wanted Hazel to get high with barely working lungs? That would never happen. While the whole point of the movie is showing that a regular teenage life does go on for sick teens too, they’re not stupid. Smoking anything would have killed her right then and she was already risking a lot by even traveling in the first place. It makes perfect sense that she wouldn’t fill her lungs with anything besides air – and even that’s a challenge at times.
Agreed about the smoking. Besides, not everyone is dying to go smoke weed legally (or not) whether they knew they were dying or not.
Most of the worsts are stupid. Maybe reading the book could have helped. And maybe then the writer could’ve made analogies as to why such scenes were not the way he wanted them to be.
The best thing that he got right though was Shailene Woodley. Yes. She is an amazing actress. This movie should make her superstar status indeed. And I really don’t care if there are a lot of haters. It is Shailene’s time to shine!
Are there a lot of haters?
I did decide, after reading an interview where she plugged a bunch of health tips that had no basis in science, that I was no longer interested in reading/hearing any more interviews from her. But she’s a very good actress.
Yes MRBILLIAM85. Actually there are a lot. Just hating how she looks, how she’s so opinionated, how she’s such a free spirit, etc. I suppose you don’t hate her. You just don’t care about her opinions and all. Fair enough. At least we both know that she’s a very good actress :-)
Was forced to see this over the weekend. I expected the ‘worst’ part to take up the whole piece and the only ‘best’ would be ‘Exiting the theater’. Worst piece of sappy, melodrama bullshit I’ve had forced on me since….well, “The Spectacular Now”. If I didn’t absolutely hate her before, I really hate Shailene Woodley now. Good god, staring at that filthy hippie for two hours is enough to make me wish I had gone blind. I hate that actress. Worst fucking movie I’ve seen all year. But, you’re right about the crying women in the theater. Every damn one of them. Humidity was incredible with all the overweight snuffling and chuffling. Lots of fat women. Weirdly enough, hardly any teenagers, felt kind of like a “Twilight” movie without all the not-so-subtle humming of 300 not so cleverly concealed vibrators. Everything kind of smelled like bacon too. Guess it was all the chubby tears. Either way, I was praying for someone with an assault rifle to attack the theater. God, this movie was crap.
You are the most negative person in the world. And why so? Because you’re a sad, lonely person. Inhumane I may say. Duh? If you don’t like Shailene Woodley, then you don’t have to watch any of her movies. Likewise, how come you get yourself “forced” to watched a movie? Can’t you decide on your own? Such a cheap defensive reasoning. That says a lot about your personality. Hah!
The worsts are stupid and don’t make any sense. It shows two thing. You either haven’t read the book, or you have, but you didn’t get it. Either way, it’s sad.