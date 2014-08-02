Best and Worst of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

“Guardians of the Galaxy” is out and the verdicts are in, and at least enough verdicts have come in positive: Marvel has already announced a sequel. Looks like Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper and the rest will come back for a round 2.

In the meantime, HitFix editors took a closer look at the intergalactic action flick, at the best and worst bits of it.

Groot, Rocket, Drax and especially Star-Lord? On. But what of Nebula and Gamora, did they get their proper due in this comic adaption? We have some concerns about the Collector. We wonder about Glenn Close. And we were in love with the opening sequence.

Come, join in the discussion: what did you think of “Guardians of the Galaxy?” Spoilers ahead…