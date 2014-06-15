Best and Worst of ‘How To Train Your Dragon 2’

Audiences are finally getting a chance to see “How To Train Your Dragon 2” this weekend, and pretty much every parent I know is excited about that news.
Why? Well, the first one was an underdog hit for Dreamworks Animation, and it's the sort of film that people walk out of feeling surprised. If you can do that, then you'll get an audience to show up for a sequel because they are actually excited, rather than just bludgeoned into submission by marketing muscle. The flip side to the enormous expectations people have for the sequel is that it makes it that much harder for the filmmakers.
I reviewed the film from the Cannes Film Festival in May, and I'm excited to share the film with my kids this weekend. Uncommonly beautiful, even for animation, and loaded with character and charm, I think there's a lot to like about the movie. As with any film, though, there are things we here at HitFix liked about the film, and things we didn't. Now that you can see the film for yourselves, we wanted to discuss those highs and lows.
One of the things I personally thinks needs to be given a little bit of spotlight is just how strong the characterization is in the film. By jumping the story five years past the end of the first movie, it gives the actors a chance to play some real growth in their characters. Jay Baruchel does an excellent job of showing us how Hiccup has changed and grown, and Gerard Butler is able to reveal the way the end of the first film has changed his character as both a leader and a father.
“How To Train Your Dragon 2” is now playing nationwide.
FYI Craig Ferguson doesn’t play Hiccup’s father. Gerard Butler does. I hate when writers review movies but don’t have the simple facts straight. Great movie though.
I hate when people get bent out of shape over an honest mistake.
calm down and get a life.
It really is one thing to point out a minor error, and another thing entirely to do the same thing with an asshole attitude.
Considering that I can’t agree with Louis’ complaint about Wiig and Fergusan, since they made strong (and amusing) supporting character impressions to me (Wiig even more so than in the original), and the other “Worst” complaint is an admittedly half-hearted attempt to find something to nitpick about … I guess this really amounts to a much deserved listing of praise.
Why is everyone okay with the mother? 20 years of abandonment is swept right under the rug. For a movie that goes to some pretty dark places, everyone forgiving the mother straight away seemed wildly far fetched.
It nearly ruined an otherwise fantastic movie for me.
So you list of the best things about HTTYD2 is that Cate Blanchett doesn’t sound like Cate Blanchett, so it doesn’t distract you in the movie, and yet when I watched the first HTTYD, the voices of Jay Baruchel, Jonah Hill, Kristen Wiig, and Chris Mintz-Plasse were a CONSTANT distraction to me. It was so bad that as soon as I heard Baruchel’s voice in the preview for 2, my immediate reaction was, “nope, can’t do it.”