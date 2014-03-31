Best and Worst of ‘Noah’

03.31.14 4 years ago 6 Comments

Darren Aronofsky's highly anticipated epic “Noah” got off to a thunderous start over the weekend taking in $43.7 million at the box office. While critics gave the “it's sort of the biblical story it's sort of not” flick mostly positive reviews, Cinemascore says moviegoers gave it just a C.  Considering how even an average movie will earn an A in Cinemascore's system that's not a great sign for the film's future prospects. 

While HitFix's own Drew McWeeny was a fan, the rest of the staff was slightly more mixed on the opus. Sure, the Ark itself was a stunning set piece and there is something remarkable about Aronofsky finally getting a no. 1 movie at the box office, but Noah portrayed as a depressed drunk?  Those strangely CG'd Watchers?  Or, can we talk about Jennifer Connelly's performance? 

For more on what we thought were collectively the best and worst of aspects of “Noah” check out the embedded story gallery in this post.

[Warning: Spoilers ahead.]

Around The Web

TAGSAnthony HopkinsAwards CampaignDarren AronofskyEmma WatsonJENNIFER CONNELLYNOAHRUSSELL CROWE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP