Best and Worst of ‘Noah’

Darren Aronofsky's highly anticipated epic “Noah” got off to a thunderous start over the weekend taking in $43.7 million at the box office. While critics gave the “it's sort of the biblical story it's sort of not” flick mostly positive reviews, Cinemascore says moviegoers gave it just a C. Considering how even an average movie will earn an A in Cinemascore's system that's not a great sign for the film's future prospects.
While HitFix's own Drew McWeeny was a fan, the rest of the staff was slightly more mixed on the opus. Sure, the Ark itself was a stunning set piece and there is something remarkable about Aronofsky finally getting a no. 1 movie at the box office, but Noah portrayed as a depressed drunk? Those strangely CG'd Watchers? Or, can we talk about Jennifer Connelly's performance?
For more on what we thought were collectively the best and worst of aspects of “Noah” check out the embedded story gallery in this post.
[Warning: Spoilers ahead.]
Noah getting drunk is straight out of the Bible. Don’t blame Aronofsky for that.
Noah a vegetarian? Really? Seems kind of silly to me, God gave man dominion over plants and animals . Humans are omnivores and we need animal protein for brain development..
Also, Noah (a recorded toolmaker.) and family were farmers and built the ark to preserve and continue life. If anything, Noah should have killed sociopathic Ham, after the flood, not his unborn grandchild on an ark where nobody was pregnant.
It was awful, terrible and utterly confusing !!!
Guy, you kind of threw a Molotov cocktail out there…
“Nothing is worse than seeing an actor act” may quite possibly be the dumbest thing I’ve ever read.
I find much to disagree with in your list, but what I disagree with the most is your assessment of Jennifer Connelly’s performance. The scene you relate in particular was one of the highlights of the movie for me.