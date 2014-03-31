Best and Worst of ‘Noah’

Darren Aronofsky's highly anticipated epic “Noah” got off to a thunderous start over the weekend taking in $43.7 million at the box office. While critics gave the “it's sort of the biblical story it's sort of not” flick mostly positive reviews, Cinemascore says moviegoers gave it just a C. Considering how even an average movie will earn an A in Cinemascore's system that's not a great sign for the film's future prospects.

While HitFix's own Drew McWeeny was a fan, the rest of the staff was slightly more mixed on the opus. Sure, the Ark itself was a stunning set piece and there is something remarkable about Aronofsky finally getting a no. 1 movie at the box office, but Noah portrayed as a depressed drunk? Those strangely CG'd Watchers? Or, can we talk about Jennifer Connelly's performance?

For more on what we thought were collectively the best and worst of aspects of “Noah” check out the embedded story gallery in this post.

[Warning: Spoilers ahead.]