Best and Worst of the 2012 London Olympics Closing Ceremony

After a mostly critically acclaimed opening ceremony under the creative direction of Oscar winner Danny Boyle, the London Olympics ended their sold run with a closing ceremony under the auspices of three-time Academy Award nominee Stephen Daldry (“Billy Elliott,” “The Hours”). Boyle easily had the harder gig as the world always wants to be impressed by an opening ceremonies, but the accomplished Daldry isn’t one to sit on his laurels. How did he do? Well, most viewers just ask for some good performances, short speeches and everyone appearing to have a good time. Daldry and his collaborators decided nothing would be more appropriate than some of the best in British pop music to entertain the crowd including a Spice Girls reunion, Annie Lennox and The Who (also one of the themes from Daldry’s spectacle, but, whatever). To say it was a mixed bag was something of an understatement.
HitFix’s Gregory Ellwood and Liane Bonin watched the live international feed earlier Sunday and have run down the best and worst of Daldry’s endeavor (and boy did it have its ups and downs). Find out what we thought about the show by clicking the gallery embedded in this post.*
*Note, NBC may have edited some of these observations from the U.S. broadcast.
Cutting Muse from the US coverage was a complete and utter disgrace on the part of NBC. Muse’s song ‘Survival’ was actually the official song for the 2012 Olympics. From Seacrest to delayed taping; no Muse really drove home the fact that NBC mucked up this year’s Olympic coverage completely.
But the song was so terrible that I’m willing to accept that we couldn’t hear.
I’d rather hear Muse on their worst day than Seacrest’s pedantic bullshit.
The guy thinks he’s the one people should be watching.
*snicker* Could not have said that better myself Cory ;)
The Spice Girls were the BEST gd thing about this ceremony. The intro to Rio sequence was fun too (it felt more inspired and festive than anything performed in the opening or closing ceremony)
Much more enjoyable than the opening ceremony. Eric Idle was the big highlight. He was hysterical.
As much as I hate to say it, but Fatboy Slim belongs in the “worst” category. I mean, yay for the inflatable Octopus, and Mr Slim will forever be my idol in terms of DJing and I understand that his appereance was more about presenting another shade of British pop music and that they didn’t want to stop the ceremony for an hour or so, to let him play a real live set (although this would have been awesome!), but I just HATE those DJ acting gigs, where they stand behind their decks and have to look like they are mixing, even though they are clearly not.
That was easily the worst closing ceremony I’ve ever witnessed and I’ve been watching the Olympic games since 1968.
The producer should be hung and quartered. England has so much more to offer than a bunch of washed up rock and rollers, trucks going around in circles with self centered models riding on them. It’s the olympics…You just had an incredible performance by your athletes that made your entire nation proud, and then you allow some walking ego to take a crap on center stage for a closing ceremony!
Unbelievable.
And thats not to mention NBC’s suckage at coverage…using an INCREDIBLY BORING and under qualified Mary Carillo, (are you kidding me?) and Ryan Seacrest??? gag.
There was an incredible story to be told here and NBC and the closing ceremonies producer screwed it up royally (pun intended).
Those “washed up rock and rollers” are still some of the best cultural exports England’s ever had. Why not celebrate the Beatles, Who, Queen, etc? It’s not like they just stuck to the 60s/70s either. What would you have done differently?
At least they finally acknowledged Python in the closing ceremonies (wish they’d gotten the whole surviiving troupe to do some skeches)… I think they missed a bet not having the athletes all “Silly Walk” though.
I got a kick out of Timothy Spall portraying Sir Winston again.
While I disagree with you about the music, I do agree with you that NBC’s coverage was pretty awful. Even Bob Costas, who’s usually pretty classy, seems to have lost it. Al Michaels probably should’ve headed up the network’s coverage. And in four years, I hope Matt Lauer’s long gone from Today and NBC.
Um not to be too picky but Kim Gavin ([www.bbc.co.uk]) actually directed the ceremony. Stephen Daldry was the overall head of Olympic Ceremonies…
NBC didn’t show Ray Davies. What a travesty. The direction was terrible. Way too many cuts, bad angles, missed shots, etc.
Terrible!!!!!!!
Brazil showed up London in the five minutes they had….let ’em know what an Olympic’s ceremony should be….like I said about opening, dull, just like the country it was in!
The UK showcased their contributions to the world in a spectacular way. Brazil showcased some chicks shaking their tata’s with light up plumage…
ONE FUCKING DIRECTION THE BEST!!!! YOU CAN GO SUCK MY BIG HAIRY LEFT ONE IF YOU THINK THEY WERE GOOD IN ANY FORM.
I am sorry but they were one of the worst things to happen at the closing ceremony. Jesus this site not only whores itself out with all the adverts but you have no taste! Only Drew McWeeny is decent and you keep sidelining him. Drew if you ever see this message please find another website you could swap with Matt Goldberg at Collider hes terrible so he would fit in here on this website.
My God did you even watch the closing ceremony go and see what people have been saying about how bad one direction were. Bunch of fucking muppets!!!
Did they cut to commercial break during the UK’s national anthem in all time zones or just mine? That was disrespectful as all hell.
Interesting that you included The Who and Ray Davies among the “Best” but NBC apparently never aired Davies (a shame, “Waterloo Sunset” is a great song) and shoved The Who away to the late-night wrap up show. Much more important that we get “treated” to that Animal Practice pilot, after all.
I’d also knock NBC for bleeping “shit” out of Eric Idle’s wonderful performance, but I guess that was to be expected. Ridiculous that most of the rest of world likely got it unedited, but American TV networks are afraid of four-letter words (this in spite of most sitcoms, and a good many commercials, being mostly all about sex all the time now).
it was ridiculous.